5 talented NFL stars who were cut unfairly by their teams

The NFL is a ruthless place as stars who have helped their team succeed are cut at the hint of the slightest decline or controversy. It is understandable too because it is ultimately a competitive marketplace. But some NFL stars were cut by teams for flimsy reasons. We have enlisted some of these NFL stars who could consider themselves unfairly treated.

NFL stars cut for unfair reasons

#5 - Lawrence Okoye, DT, Arizona Cardinals, 2015

While Lawrence Okoye may not meet the definition of a bonafide NFL star, he is included in the list for two reasons. First, he entered the NFL having never played football in school or college. Second, he is simultaneously a British track and field athlete in the discus throw category, having won a European under-23 gold medal as well. From an athletic point of view, he is definitely a star having made it to the top level in two different sports.

The other reason he must make this list is because he was cut from the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. According to reports, what had transpired was that he allegedly parked his car in Bruce Arians' parking spot at the team facility. That should have been a reason for a mild reprimand. Instead, he was cut from the team. Arians himself defended his player, but general manager Steve Keim was not to be persuaded.

#4 - DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, 2013

DeSean Jackson is a bonafide NFL star. Not only has he had a great career; he has given fans those magic moments that they yearn for every single NFL season. Few NFL fans will ever forget his punt return for a touchdown against the New York Giants, known fondly as the 'Miracle at the New Meadowlands'. That year, in 2010, Jackson became the first NFL star to be selected to the Pro Bowl in two different positions: wide receiver and return specialist.

But 2010 was not his only Pro Bowl selection. In fact, as a wide receiver, he had his best season in 2013. Yet, despite getting the nod for the Pro Bowl that season, he was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles because of allegations in his personal life. A New Jersey website portal carried a piece that alleged that Jackson was associated with gang members in Los Angeles.

Angels Radio AM830 @AngelsRadioKLAA BREAKING NEWS: Eagles release DeSean Jackson hours after report about rumored connections to LA gang. #AM830 BREAKING NEWS: Eagles release DeSean Jackson hours after report about rumored connections to LA gang. #AM830

The Eagles management decided to act on it and cut him, even though he himself was not part of any gang. He was only connected to people in gangs having grown up in the neighborhood. To have your career abruptly cut because of where you grew up must be the unfairest way of all.

