5 tallest NFL players heading into 2022 season ft. Orlando Brown

NFL players have a certain set of skills that are rarely matched in the world of sports. The number of viewers that tune in to watch the NFL combine is evidence of how fascinating these athletes' attributes are. The 40-yard dash, bench press, and vertical jump are just some of the workouts that demonstrate the spectacular physical abilities of NFL players.
One of the physical traits that isn't talked about enough is the height of NFL players. In fact, height can play a fundamental role in a player's career success. It can provide them with a number of advantages over their opponents, especially as offensive linemen. A lineman's height gives them a key advantage over pass rushers. Similarly, defensive linemen also have much to gain from a tall frame.
With that said, here are some of the league's tallest men.
Orlando Brown, OT, Kansas City Chiefs
6"8, 363lbs
The massive offensive tackle was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, but was traded to Kansas City last season. He did an excellent job protecting Patrick Mahomes' blind side, but is currently at a contract standstill with the team.
Trent Brown, OT, New England Patriots
6"8, 380lbs
One of the most important players of the New England Patriots dynasty, Brown is back for his second stint with the Patriots. This time around, he's charged with the duty of protecting Mac Jones instead of Tom Brady.
Calais Campbell, DT, Baltimore Ravens
6"8, 300lbs
One of the more underrated players of his time, Calais Campbell has wrapped up over 700 tackles and 93.5 sacks over the course of his career. He will be counted on to produce in 2022 for the Baltimore Ravens to compete in the AFC.
Michael McGlinchey, OT, San Francisco 49ers
6"8, 310lbs
The former University of Notre Dame standout has been a crucial part of Kyle Shanahan's run-first offense. Injuries have stalled his career growth, but he will be a key part of the 49ers in 2022. He's also the cousin of new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
Daniel Faalele, OT, Baltimore Ravens
6"8, 380lbs
The newest addition to the list is the hulking offensive tackle from the University of Minnesota. Faalele is already a hero in his native Australia, where he was listed as one of the 50 best living athletes by Australian GQ.