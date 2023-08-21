5 tallest NFL players heading into 2023-2024 NFL season

The NFL is not exactly known to be a big man's league.

Quarterbacks are usually the least athletic men on the field, as they rely more on their brain to make plays. Rushers and receivers must be both strong and fast, as they are the offensive weapons of their team.

However, that does not mean all NFL players must be small and lean. There is a certain realm where being big and burly pays off: the offensive/defensive line aka "the trenches", where all the action begins.

But these men take "big and burly" to new heights...

5) Mike McGlinchey - 6 feet 8 inches

Mike McGlinchey before his sole Super Bowl appearance so far

After five years with the San Francisco 49ers, which were highlighted by a Super Bowl appearance in 2019-20, Mike McGlinchey is heading to Denver, where he is expected to bolster a Broncos offensive line.

And judging by his appearance, it is not hard to see why: at 6'8; and 315 lbs., he is exactly the type of player that Russell Wilson needs to be able to find his receivers like Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims.

4) Calais Campbell - 6 feet 8 inches

Calais Campbell is one of the oldest players in the NFL today

Having begun his career in 2008, defensive lineman Calais Campbell is one of the longest-tenured and most accomplished players in the NFL today, with multiple All-Pros, Pro Bowls, and conference championship games in his resume. His 6'8', 307-lb. frame has allowed him to slip past opposing linemen and take down quarterbacks with ease.

He is now entering his 16th season, this time with the Atlanta Falcons, who are hoping that his veteran presence will propel them back to playoff contention, at the very least.

3) Orlando Brown Jr. - 6 feet 8 inches

Orlando Brown in one of his first camps as a Bengal

Speaking of Calais Campbell, his Baltimore Ravens teammate of one year is also a specimen in his own right, standing at 6'8" and 340 lbs.

Heading into his sixth year in the league, Orlando Brown Jr. has established himself as one of the best blindside protectors in football, blocking for MVP's Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. He won Super Bowl LVII with the latter, preventing the likes of Fletcher Cox and Haason Reddick from getting even a single sack.

Now he is with the Cincinnati Bengals, where his task is to protect Joe Burrow. That will be his biggest challenge to date, given Burrow's relatively high career sack count.

2) Trent Brown - 6 feet 9 inches

Trent Brown is the largest player in the NFL today

When it comes to player sizes in the NFL, no one is any bigger than Trent Brown. At 6'9" and 370 pounds, the New England Patriot is easily the heaviest player currently with a team.

The offensive tackle's best day was at Super Bowl LIII. In what turned out to be the lowest-scoring-game in Super Bowl history, Brown was tasked with protecting Tom Brady's blind side, which he performed decently, freeing up the superstar for the biggest passing plays of the game.

1) Dan Skipper - 6 feet 10 inches

Dan Skipper with the Detroit Lions - he has had three stints with that team

Trent Brown may be the biggest player in the NFL, but when it comes to verticality, Dan Skipper has him beat.

The multiple-team veteran stands a towering 6'10", taller than anyone else in the league. Like Brown, he also won Super Bowl LIII, but he had his best success in 2022, when he almost took the Detroit Lions to the playoffs. He is now with the Indianapolis Colts.

