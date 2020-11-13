5 tallest players to have played in the NFL

The NFL is full of great athletes, and they come in all sizes. However, NFL players are rarely taller than 6' 8".

Five tallest players to have played in the NFL

The five players on this list all measure over 6' 8", which makes them the tallest ever to have played in the NFL. Without further ado, let's have a look at them.

#5 Alejandro Villanueva (Pittsburgh Steelers) - 6' 9"

Alejandro Villanueva

Alejandro Villanueva, who plays as the offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is entering his sixth season in the NFL.

Villanueva played his college football at Army and went undrafted coming out of college in 2010.

Villanueva has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2015. He has had a successful stint with the Steelers, getting selected to the Pro Bowl on two occasions.

He made a few attempts at making the NFL before he was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014.

Villanueva has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2015. He has had a successful stint with the Steelers, getting selected to the Pro Bowl on two occasions.

#4 Jonathan Ogden (Baltimore Ravens) - 6' 9"

Jonathan Ogden

Jonathan Ogden played his college football at UCLA. In 1996, Ogden was the first pick for the Baltimore Ravens franchise; he played his entire 11-year NFL career with the Ravens, missing only one start.

During his 11-year NFL career, Ogden got selected to the Pro Bowl every year. He also got selected to nine NFL All-Pro teams and has had four first-team and five second-team selections.

The former offensive tackle was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. In 2013, Ogden was selected into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame.

#3 Morris Stroud (Kansas City Chiefs) - 6' 10"

Morris Stroud

In 1969, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Morris Stroud from Clark Atlanta. Stroud played tight end for the Chiefs and made a big impact on the special team's unit. He recorded seven touchdowns while playing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 1969, Morris Stroud won the AFL Championship with the Chiefs. Stroud, who played five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, also won the Super Bowl IV with the team.

#2 ED "Too Tall" Jones (Dallas Cowboys) - 6' 9"

ED Jones

Ed "Too Tall" Jones played his college football at Tennessee State, where he was selected as a Consensus All-American in 1973.

Selected number one overall in the NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Jones played for the Cowboys and later with the Buffalo Bills during his 15-year NFL career.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl on three occasions. The defensive end was also selected to three NFL All-Pro teams. Jones won the Super Bowl XII with the Dallas Cowboys.

In 1985, Ed "Too Tall" Jones recorded a career-high in sacks with 13. Jones is not yet a member of the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame, though.

#1 Richard Sligh (Oakland Raiders) - 7' 0"

Richard Sligh

Richard Sligh played his college football at North Carolina Central University. He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the 10th round of the 1967 NFL Draft and went on to play eight games for the Raiders.

Richard Sligh, who played as the defensive tackle, won the AFL Championship with Oakland during his stint with the team. Sligh was later signed by the Cincinnati Bengals but did not make any NFL appearances with the team.