5 teams that can clinch a playoff berth in Week 16 

Week 16 began with the Green Bay Packers having already clinched a playoff berth, and the Dallas Cowboys joined them after the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Tennessee Titans 20-17.

The Titans themselves could have booked a playoff berth had the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Arizona Cardinals but that did not transpire.

Right now, there are five teams that can clinch a playoff berth today after the games are done.

We look at the various scenarios each team would need to face and surmount in order to ensure that they can be sure of the playoff berth.

Playoff berths situation in AFC in Week 16

We begin with the AFC, where the two teams that have been the number one seeds in the past two weeks can clinch a playoff spot under various scenarios. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots know that a win is vital this week, though the Chiefs could do with a tie if other results go the other way.

If other results simultaneously go their way, they can directly clinch the division title or they can clinch a playoff berth through at least a wild card spot.

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers

Clinches AFC West division title with:

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS win + LOS ANGELES CHARGERS loss or tie OR KANSAS CITY CHIEFS tie + LOS ANGELES CHARGERS loss

Hayley Lewis 👑 @HayleyLewisKSHB Biggest news going into this one:

-Mahomes hasn't played without Kelce since his first NFL start

-The Chiefs have a chance to win their 6th consecutive division title today, they would make history as first team in AFC West to win 6 in a row

-Chiefs can clinch playoff berth Biggest news going into this one:-Mahomes hasn't played without Kelce since his first NFL start-The Chiefs have a chance to win their 6th consecutive division title today, they would make history as first team in AFC West to win 6 in a row-Chiefs can clinch playoff berth

Clinches playoff berth with:

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS win OR KANSAS CITY CHIEFS tie + BUFFALO BILLS loss OR KANSAS CITY CHIEFS tie + INDIANAPOLIS COLTS loss OR KANSAS CITY CHIEFS tie + CINCINNATI BENGALS - BALTIMORE RAVENS does not end in a tie

Week 16 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

#2 - New England Patriots

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Clinches AFC East division title with:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS win + MIAMI DOLPHINS loss or tie

Win over Buffalo today would put NE on the verge of an AFC East title and home playoff game.



Win over Buffalo today would put NE on the verge of an AFC East title and home playoff game. Been a while. First home game for the Patriots since Nov. 28. Win over Buffalo today would put NE on the verge of an AFC East title and home playoff game. https://t.co/ObmjBd24cj

Clinches playoff berth with:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS win + LAS VEGAS RAIDERS loss or tie + LOS ANGELES CHARGERS loss OR NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS win + INDIANAPOLIS COLTS loss or tie + CINCINNATI BENGALS loss OR NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS win + INDIANAPOLIS COLTS loss or tie + BALTIMORE RAVENS loss + PITTSBURGH STEELERS loss or tie OR NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS win + INDIANAPOLIS COLTS loss or tie + LOS ANGELES CHARGERS loss OR NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS win + BALTIMORE RAVENS loss + CLEVELAND BROWNS loss or tie + PITTSBURGH STEELERS loss or tie

Week 16 opponent: Buffalo Bills

