5 teams most likely to draft a QB in first round of NFL Draft 2022

The NFL Draft is an opportunity for teams to build on their futures. Quarterback is the most important position, as NFL teams are always looking for the next superstar.

Several teams are in the quarterback market for the 2022 offseason. Here are five teams that could use the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to potentially find their next quarterback.

5 teams that could select a QB in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph

With Ben Roethlisberger officially announcing his retirement, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a new starting quarterback.

Neither Mason Rudolph nor Dwayne Haskins appear to be legitimate options, so they will likely need to bring in someone new. The draft is one way they can do that.

Michelle Magdziuk @BallBlastEm It makes me happy to see Malik Willis to the Steelers at pick #20 in a bunch of recent mock drafts…



But I just don’t see a realistic shot that he falls to pick 20. 🙁 It makes me happy to see Malik Willis to the Steelers at pick #20 in a bunch of recent mock drafts… But I just don’t see a realistic shot that he falls to pick 20. 🙁

#2 - Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera

Head coach Ron Rivera has publicly stated that he believes the Washington Commanders will be in the market for a quarterback this offseason.

They will be a factor in the trade market, but if they can't pull one off prior to the draft, they will probably select a quarterback with one of their picks.

5 teams that could select a QB in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Here are five NFL teams that could potentially select a quarterback with their first-round pick in the draft this year.

#3 - Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions currently own two picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

There is a good chance that they will use one of them to select a quarterback. The Lions are completely rebuilding their team, so it's time to start thinking about the quarterback of the future to eventually replace Jared Goff.

Daniel Alameda @AlamedaViews



GM Brad Holmes on his QB “Jared Goff persevered and showed that GRIT we look for.” #Lions GM Brad Holmes on his QB “Jared Goff persevered and showed that GRIT we look for.”#Lions GM Brad Holmes on his QB⬇️ https://t.co/xvaohFOWDc

#4 - Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton and Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers were the culprits of some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL last season. They traded for Sam Darnold prior to the season, but he was eventually replaced by Cam Newton.

Panthers quarterbacks combined for 14 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions last year. They may look to the draft to attempt to solve their problem at quarterback.

#5 - Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater

The Denver Broncos are expected to be heavily involved in the trade market for a quarterback. If they are unable to complete a deal prior to the 2022 NFL Draft, they may seek a solution with their first-round pick.

Edited by Adam Dickson