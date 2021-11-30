5 teams whose Super Bowl window is closing fast 

The 2021 NFL season has been unique in that it feels like Super Bowl contenders come and go with each passing week. While teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have mostly stayed steady, other teams have seen major ups and downs.

Five teams in particular had a rough Week 12 and appear to be nearing a point where their respective Super Bowl windows could be closing. Let's take a look at those five teams and see what exactly is going on.

#5 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans were dealt a tough blow a few weeks ago when star running back Derrick Henry was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. But the running game was not the problem in Week 12.

The Titans ran the ball 39 times for 270 yards in the 36-13 loss to the New England Patriots. The problem was a lack of defense and Ryan Tannehill having yet another forgettable game without Henry in the backfield.

Jim Wyatt @jwyattsports Vrabel: Ryan Tannehill has to be better, and we have to be better around him. @Titans Vrabel: Ryan Tannehill has to be better, and we have to be better around him. @Titans

His latest 93-yard performance followed a loss against the Houston Texans in which he threw four interceptions in a 22-13 loss. That loss is what stands out as such a major concern for a Titans team that began the year with an 8-2 record, right on track for Super Bowl contention.

On the bright side, the Titans are tied for the most wins in the AFC. However, fans can also point to the fact they just got destroyed by the Patriots, who have recently emerged as top Super Bowl contenders. If the Titans run for almost 300 yards and lose by 23 points, that is a major reason for concern.

#4 - Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers had a signature win in Week 3 over the Kansas City Chiefs. The win proved they could compete against the best, a week after suffering a close loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Chargers reached 4-1 and it looked like Herbert was going to take the team to new heights and perhaps a Super Bowl. Yet Los Angeles are now 6-5 and just lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 12 with a 28-13 final score.

Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR AFC West:



7-4 Chiefs

6-5 Broncos

6-5 Raiders

6-5 Chargers.



It’s the wild, Wild West. AFC West:7-4 Chiefs6-5 Broncos6-5 Raiders6-5 Chargers.It’s the wild, Wild West.

The Chargers will drop 40 points one week, only for the offense to fail to show up the next. Perhaps that is due to a new head coach and a young quarterback leading the way. Whatever the reason, this team is at risk of ruining a great start that had fans dreaming of the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are starting to get back to their usual ways, and the Chargers are now in a three-way tie with the Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders for second place in the AFC West at 6-5.

One way to get back on track for Super Bowl aspirations is to take down the Cincinnati Bengals, another contenders, in Week 13. But if the Chargers fail in that task, they may not even be able to climb out of the basement of their own division.

Edited by Piyush Bisht