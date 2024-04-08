5 Texas Longhorns players to watch out for in 2024 NFL Draft ft. Byron Murphy II

The Texas Longhorns had a fantastic 2023 season under Steve Sarkisian. They had an 11-1 record before defeating Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game. Unfortunately, their season ended after losing to the Washington Huskies in the 2024 Sugar Bowl.

Despite that ending, their impressive campaign revealed players ready to take the big step in joining the National Football League. Here are the top five Longhorns players who can impact the league if selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Top 5 Texas Longhorns Players in 2024 NFL Draft

According to USA Today’s Longhorns Wire, 12 Texas players declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. However, while each has attributes that make them worthy of selection, five stand out.

#5 Jaylan Ford, Linebacker

The senior linebacker from Frisco earned consecutive First Team All-Big 12 member nods in 2022 and 2023. He is leaving the Texas Longhorns with 135 tackles, ten passes defended, six interceptions, three sacks, and four forced fumbles.

While Pro Football Focus gave him a 67.2 overall grade in 2023, he had high marks in some of Texas’ major games last season, especially against Texas Tech and Oklahoma State for the Big 12 crown. Ford, an impressive run defender with an 80.2 PFF mark last season, is projected to be a Day 2 draft selection.

#4 Ja’Tavion Sanders, Tight End

Like Ford, Sanders is a two-time First Team All-Big 12 member. The tight end from Denton had 45 receptions for 682 yards and two touchdowns during the 2023 Texas Longhorns season. While he is a proven vertical threat, his blocking has much room for improvement.

PFF gave him a 75.6 overall grade and a 79 mark in receiving last season. He performed well when it mattered, especially in games against Alabama, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and even their Sugar Bowl loss to Washington. Sanders could be a third or fourth-round selection in the 2024 draft.

#3 Adonai Mitchell, Wide Receiver

While Mitchell played on two national championship teams with the Georgia Bulldogs, he made the most impact with the Texas Longhorns. The wide receiver from Missouri City, Texas, had 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns in his only season in Austin.

PFF gave him a 71.9 overall mark and a 74.1 receiving grade in 2023. He received an 80.2 grade for his performance against Kansas, his highest single-game mark last season. NFL teams looking for a big receiver can consider Mitchell, especially for his quick change in direction. He could be a first or second-round selection.

#2 Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver

Worthy bounced back in his junior year with the Texas Longhorns, finishing with 1,014 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers earned him a 68.9 overall and 72 receiving grades from PFF. He’s also a two-time First Team All-Big 12 member and a Freshman All-American in 2021.

The wideout from Fresno, California, made a splash during the 2024 combine after running the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds. He can thrive in the NFL as a slot receiver who will catch screen passes or quick throws that he can extend for additional yards. That ability could make him a first or second-round pick.

#1 Byron Murphy II, Defensive Tackle

Murphy won the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award after recording 29 tackles and five sacks. In addition to his defense accolades, he scored a touchdown for the Texas Longhorns. The defensive specialist from DeSoto earned an impressive 91.1 overall mark from Pro Football Focus.

The defensive tackle got high grades in both run defense (80.5) and pass rush (91.5). Murphy turned heads during the 2024 combine when they ran the 40 in 4.87 seconds despite weighing over 300 pounds. His explosiveness and athleticism could make him a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.