5 things Saints HC Kellen Moore needs to sort out ASAP in New Orleans for 2025 NFL Season

Kellen Moore has been named the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints. The former offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles will now lead the team in the same city where he won Super Bowl LIX. But his mission will not be easy.

Moore is entering one of the worst situations in the league. The Saints have the worst salary cap situation in the NFL, with many of their star players aging. The roster isn't competitive and they need to clean the house before becoming competitive again.

Check out some of the urgent things for Moore to do.

5 things for Kellen Moore to address urgently in New Orleans

#1 - Quarterback situation

Due to New Orleans' cap situation, Derek Carr will undoubtedly be the team's starter in 2025. When the next season starts, the quarterback will be 34. Although he's not the biggest problem on the roster, Carr's inconsistent play and advanced age are starting to mount.

He played in just 10 games during the 2024 season, and his record with the Saints is 14-13. Moore needs to find a way for his quarterback to play better.

#2 - Cleaning the old roster

The Saints have 12 players over 30 years of age that count against the salary cap (11 are under contract, but Tanoh Kpassagnon has void years as well). They have not made the playoffs in the past four seasons, and they need younger players to inject fresh blood and build a new era.

#3 - Deciding the focus with the 9th pick

Speaking of younger players, New Orleans found a great building block with Taliese Fuage in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. They have the chance to select another great player to rejuvenate the roster.

Whether that's on offense or defense, the Saints will pick the best player available (BPA) when they're on the clock. The cap situation limits their free agency signings, so nailing the draft is crucial.

#4 - Cameron Jordan's situation

Jordan has the second-highest cap hit of the season ($20 million) but he has just six sacks in the past two seasons. His cap hit was postponed multiple times, but the time has come for the Saints to pay.

If the head coach does not feel that he can squeeze a good season out of the veteran, they have the option to use the Post-June 1 designation on him and spread the dead cap over the past two seasons.

#5 - Staff hires

With the Eagles making the Super Bowl, New Orleans made the final hire of the 2025 coaching carousel, which means that other teams have already filled their assistants roles.

Moore will have to assemble a staff with many of his possible options already selected by other coaches. It won't be the perfect start that he hoped for.

