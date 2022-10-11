5 times NFL referees have given the wrong call feat. Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Marlon Humphreys 

Calls that were dubious, incorrect, or downright bizarre have enraged NFL fans, managers, and players weekly. As a result, the NFL frequently acknowledged errors by officials after the event via spokesperson Michael Signora and vice president of officiating, Wayne Mackie. Unfortunately, that was often of little comfort to the losing teams.

Referees continue to make mistakes amid the league's technological advancements and video replays during the years of play in the NFL. Here, we've compiled five of the worst mistakes in the NFL's recent history that continue to be remembered as some of the most controversial and questionable calls and no-calls in the history of the NFL.

1. Saints were robbed of a Super Bowl appearance

The Rams and Saints' NFC championship match was an unusual instance in which a blatantly blown call completely altered the result of the contest. All the Saints required was a first down to continue their drive with a chance to end the game early and attempt a chip-shot field goal. When Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Tommylee Lewis well before the ball touched down, they seemed to have it.

With minutes still on the clock, the Saints opted for a quick field goal after no flag was thrown. Los Angeles first knotted it before triumphing in overtime. Although the NFL acknowledged that the officials botched the call, Saints supporters were unsatisfied.

2. Marlon Humphreys on DeAndre Hopkins

In a match between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans in 2019, Marlon Humphreys essentially robbed DeAndre Hopkins. Humphreys struggled to contain Hopkins, one of the best wide receivers in the league. But it was ludicrous that the authorities stood by and did nothing.

When Humphrey faced off against Hopkins, the top receiver, he committed two flagrant fouls. Prior to the ball arriving, he first grabbed Hopkins' arm. He then pulled on the star Texans player's shirt. The authorities, nevertheless, let the play continue.

3. Seahawks vs. Packers contest in 2012

Russell Wilson of the Seahawks attempted a desperate throw into the end zone, but Packers safety Jennings snatched it. As a result, one official called it an interception while the other declared a touchdown.

Contrary to NFL regulations, the ball did not go to the offensive player when the two players simultaneously held it. Just as replacement officials appeared to have little understanding of the game's regulations, the Seahawks player in the end zone hardly had his hands on the ball.

4. Patriots at Giants

With 120 seconds remaining, Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to catch a touchdown pass, giving the Giants what appeared to be a five-point advantage. However, Beckham had both feet inbound when Malcolm Butler, a New England cornerback, swatted the ball out of his hands.

After a replay review, the touchdown call on the field was overturned to an incomplete throw. The Giants were forced to settle for a field goal and a two-point lead, but the Patriots ultimately won the game with a field goal of their own.

5. Refs giving Tom Brady a phantom roughing the passer call

The Buccaneers-Falcons game on Sunday was marred by controversy when Atlanta was penalized for roughing the passer on Tom Brady in the fourth quarter. Fans believed Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett did nothing wrong, so the punishment was highly criticized.

The call came at a pivotal moment in the match, forcing the Bucs to punt and giving Atlanta the ball with just three minutes to go and a chance to win. Rather, Tampa Bay was able to maintain possession of the ball and drain the clock to earn a 3-2 victory. Unfortunately, the Falcons have dropped to 2-3, primarily due to that perplexing flag.

