5 times NFL teams showed they only care about winning feat. Cleveland Browns signing Deshaun Watson

Winning a Lombardi Trophy keeps countless NFL owners up at night. Their immediate world revolves around the NFL’s biggest and most revered prize. Several franchises have gone to great lengths to ensure and bolster their squad's chances at winning. This has included enlisting the help of several disgraced former stars.

While the backlash was both instantaneous and filled with vitriol, the rewards, at least in some instances, were well worth it. Let's take a look at some of those aforementioned NFL franchises. Let's examine their decision to ignore the outside noise as they inked some of the more controversial players in recent NFL history.

5. Josh Gordon

Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Several NFL franchises were left incredulous as they allowed Josh Gordon's talent to slip through their fingers. At one point, Gordon waited patiently on the board as every team bypassed him during the 2012 NFL Draft.

Once, however, he was snagged with the first pick in the second round by the Cleveland Browns, the embattled receiver rewarded them with tremendous play.

Essentially thrown into the starting lineup from day one, Gordon racked up 805 receiving yards and five touchdown scores for a down on its luck Cleveland team. While impressive, Gordon took his game to a completely different level in year two. During the season, Gordon torched opposing defenders, going for 1,646 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

However, at the height of his powers, Gordon’s career hit the skids. In 2014, Gordon was arrested for driving while under the influence. As a result, he was suspensed for 10 games. One year later, Gordon was, once again, suspended for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He was suspended for the entire 2015 season. Gordon also missed the entire 2016 season after failing yet another drug test.

Despite a long list of substance abuse issues, Gordon was given opportunity after opportunity. In total, Gordon has suited up for three separate NFL franchises during a four-year stretch. This has included the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs, his current employer.

Gordon hasn't been able to recapture his magical touch, even with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football.

4. Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to find their footing for decades. The franchise successfully aggregated several of the NFL’s most noteworthy talents. In spite of having the services of Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr., and Denzel Ward, Baker Mayfield, their former number one overall pick, was unable to put it all together.

Desperate to change things around, Cleveland recently acquired Pro Bowl QB, Deshaun Watson. Although Cleveland was initially lauded for their willingness to pull the trigger on Watson and bring him onboard, the backlash they have endured has been perpetual.

Presently, Watson is entrenched in ongoing legal woes surrounding sexual misconduct, among a long list of other claims. Ultimately, Watson appears to be on track to miss the entire year as Roger Goodell’s suspension is currently looming. If Goodell does, in fact, lay down the hammer, Cleveland, as a franchise, will be ridiculed at no end.

3. Greg Hardy

Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills

Blessed with an uncanny ability to hawk and stalk opposing QBs, Greg Hardy emerged as one of the NFL’s premier pass-rushers over a two-year stretch. Unfortunately for Hardy and the Carolina Panthers, the immensely talented pass-rusher found himself facing unwanted legal issues. This resulted in the embattled defensive player spending all but one game on the commissioner's exempt list due to a domestic violence case in 2014.

In 2015, Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, rubbed his eyes incredulously as Hardy remained available on the open market. Quickly and despite the ongoing backlash that ensued, Jones signed Hardy to a one-year deal worth $11.3 million.

Hardy was eventually suspended for the first 10 games of the 2015 NFL season. In the end, Hardy would see his suspension reduced to just four games. With 12 games to work with, Hardy appeared motivated to prove his doubters wrong.

For Hardy, his Dallas career got off on the right track as he recorded two sacks and five QB hits in his very first game. However, for the remainder of the season, Hardy registered just four additional sacks.

Since then, Hardy has decided against pursuing an NFL comeback. Instead, Hardy now applies his trade in the world of mixed martial arts. So far, things haven't gone Hardy’s way, losing his last three bouts via stoppage.

2. Aldon Smith

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team

At one point, Aldon Smith's career trajectory appeared to be Hall of Fame bound.

Despite not starting a single game in his rookie season, Smith proved to be a deleterious pass-rusher, wrapping up opposing QBs a total of 14 times. Once the San Francisco 49ers realized that they had a diamond in the rough, they immediately placed Smith in the starting lineup in year two and allowed him to wreak havoc.

In short, Smith was utterly unstoppable as a sophomore, registering 19.5 sacks to go along with 66 total tackles.

Unfortunately for Smith, his career was never quite the same after that record-breaking season. In 2013, Smith was arrested during a singular car accident while driving under the influence. For the next several years, Smith continued to find himself under the watchful eye of the NFL as he failed multiple drug tests.

In total, Smith would miss four consecutive seasons due to suspensions. While the once-promising defensive end vowed that his head was screwed on right, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Ultimately, Smith wasn’t the productive pass-rusher that the Cowboys were hoping for, racking up just five on the season.

Currently, Smith is now attempting to convince a team to bring him onboard as he remains jobless on the open market.

1. Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

At one point, Antonio Brown was considered the best wideout the NFL had to offer. From 2013 to 2018, the now-disgraced former receiver was selected to six consecutive Pro Bowls and four All-Pro squads. In the process, Brown was on the receiving end of no fewer than 1,284 receiving yards in a given season.

Yet, regardless of his otherworldly abilities, Brown has bounced around from team to team as of late, overstaying his welcome along the way. Nevertheless, Tom Brady successfully squeezed every ounce of talent out of Brown, while effectively muzzling him during their 2020 Super Bowl run.

Despite lifting his first Lombardi Trophy, Brown was last seen stripping off his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform during a midseason game in 2021, before strutting off the field theatrically.

This season, Brown isn’t expected to be picked up from the free agency market. Meaning, his time in the league could be just about over.

