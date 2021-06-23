The 5 top-selling NFL jerseys in 2021

NFL jersey sales are a great way to measure which players are hot and which are not, perception-wise. As we head into the 2021 NFL season, jerseys are once again flying off the shelves at NFL.com.

Now that free agency is nearly over and the draft is in the rearview mirror, fans can confidently buy their favorite player's jersey without worrying about a pre-season trade or being cut. (Proceed with caution, Aaron Rodgers and Zach Ertz fans.)

So who are the most popular players at the moment?

Here are the five highest selling jerseys (according to NFL.com) in the NFL as of late June 2021.

#1 - Carl Nassib, Defensive End, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active player to come out as gay in NFL history this week. The 28-year-old made the announcement via his Instagram account on Monday and the support for the Raiders DE has been overwhelming.

NFL fans shower Nassib with support

The support is there for all to see, especially in the numbers, as Nassib's jersey is the highest selling one in the NFL. The classic black and silver Raiders shirt with the number 94 is ruling the charts at NFL.com. The outpouring of support from the NFL community for the gay defensive end is great to see, and long may it continue.

#2 - Josh Allen, Quarterback, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills mafia love them some Josh Allen. The starting quarterback who led the Bills to the AFC Championship game last season sits at number two in the jersey sales rankings.

Fans are snapping up the classic blue Buffalo Bills jersey with Allen’s name and number adorned on the back. Big things are expected of Allen in Buffalo this NFL season, and his jersey sales are a decent marker of those expectations.

#3 - Justin Fields, Quarterback, Chicago Bears

Rookie Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields may not start Week 1 for the franchise but he’s number one in the team's jersey sales. Bears fans are buying Fields’ classic dark blue as well as the orange jerseys on NFL.com.

Both jerseys rank Fields third in sales at the moment. It's clear who Bears fans want to see under center in Chicago this season. Fans will be hoping his off-field popularity carries over to the field in 2021.

#4 - DeVonta Smith, Wide Receiver, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles moved up in this year’s NFL draft to pick wide receiver DeVonta Smith to boost their offense. While we're yet to see Smith light up the league, he's certainly working his magic in terms of jersey sales.

The rookie wideout's green Eagles jersey is currently the fourth most popular shirt on NFL.com. Last season's Heisman Trophy winner will be hoping to have a big debut year in the NFL. If his jersey sales are anything to go by, he will be one of the most popular athletes in Philadelphia.

#5 - Tom Brady, Quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

It's no surprise to see seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady on this list. The Super Bowl MVP is perhaps the greatest to ever grace the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans seem to favor the white Brady jersey this preseason as it ranks as the fifth most popular shirt on NFL.com. The Bucs did win the Super Bowl wearing their white kit, so it makes sense that they would want to relive that moment before the 2021 NFL season kicks off.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha