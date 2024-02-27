With the 2024 NFL off-season set to begin in a few weeks, there have been many trade rumors, specualtions and predictions for the off-season.

The most talked-about position for trades this off-season is quarterback. There are many veteran quarterbacks, who have been brought up in trade rumors, and some young ones as well.

There have been chatter about teams whose franchise tag players could be traded so that they get something in return.

The 2024 NFL combine takes place from Feb 26 - Mar. 4. and free agency will begin on Mar. 13. The last day to use the franchise tag on players for this off-season is Mar. 4.

Teams can agree to trades, but they won't become become official until the start of the new league year on Mar. 13.

Five NFL trades that teams should make before the 2024 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams during New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders

While the NFL trade deadline for the 2024-2025 season isn't until Oct. 31, there's expected to be a few trades this off-season before the start of the season. A few quarterbacks could be on the move as well as some tap talent at the wide receiver position.

Here are five NFL trades that could or should happen before the 2024 NFL Combine

#1 Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Ever since Ben Roethlisberger has retired, the Pittsburgh Steelers have settled with mediocre to below average quarterback play.

Kenny Pickett has thrown 13 touchdown passes in 24 games. That's not going to cut in the NFL. They mutually parted ways with Mitchell Trubisky this off-season, and Mason Rudolph isn't a franchise quarterback.

With the Bears holding the first-overall pick in the draft, they could move Justin Fields to a team like the Steelers for decent draft compensation while they're looking to load up in the 2024 Draft.

#2 Russell Wilson to the New England Patriots

Another quarterback that could and should be on the move, Russell Wilson was benched for the last two games of the 2023-24 season, as he refused to take a paycut.

There's been rumors that he and coach Sean Payton don't get along, so they could very well move him. Apart from not taking a paycut, he has only won 11 games in the last two seasons for the Broncos, missing the playoffs in both seasons.

The Patriots need a franchise quarterback and could trade for Wilson and use him for a few seasons.

#3 Tee Higgins to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Higgins became the first player this off-season to get franchise-tagged. That doesn't necessarily mean that he will be on the Bengals this season.

Often, teams tag and trade their top players if they can't come to terms on long-term deal. Dee Ford, Frank Clark, Yannick Ngakoue, Jarvis Landry and Jedeveon Clowney were all tagged by their respective teams before traded.

Higgins is rpeortedly 'unhappy' about the receiving the tag and wants a long-term deal. The Jaguars traded for Calvin Ridley two seasons ago and aren't scared to make trades.

If they let Calvin Ridley walk in free agency, Higgins could be a target for the Jaguars. It would pair him back up with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

#4 Davante Adams to the New York Jets

Davante Adams to the New York Jets gained some steam last season. The Jets reportedly made an offer for Adams at the trade deadline that the Raiders declined.

With the Raiders being in a rebuild mode, they could look to move Adams to gain draft picks to help their new revamped team led by first-year coach, Antonio Pierce.

Trading for Adas would pair him back up with Aaron Rodgers, who he had a ton of success with in Green Bay.

#5 Hasson Reddick to the Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Hasson Reddick could be a 'surpise' move this off-season.

Rumors came out shortly after the season that the Eagles have given Reddick permission to seek a trade. Even if it was just a rumor, there has to be some truth to the report on whether Reddick wants out of Philly or to start elsewhere fresh.

Reddick has been a productive pass rusher the last four seasons, totaling at least 11 in the last four seasons.

The Bears are in rebuild mode and have a ton of draft capitol and cap space. They could send Philly a mid-round pick for a productive edge rusher like Reddick.