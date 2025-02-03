5 under-the-radar players who could swing Super Bowl 59 feat. Charles Omenihu

Super Bowl LIX is set to be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Many of the stroylines leading into the game have been centered around the superstars on each roster, but some under-the-radar players are likely to have a major impact on the outcome. Here are five sleepers who could be legitimate difference-makers.

Super Bowl LIX sleepers to watch

Super Bowl sleepers

#1 - Dallas Goedert

The Kansas City Chiefs have legitimately struggled to defend tight ends this season, allowing the most receptions and second-most yards to the position. This could set Dallas Goedert up for a game-changing performance.

He has been quietly averaging five receptions for 61 yards across his past four games, but he may be counted on for an even bigger role in the Super Bowl.

#2 - Hollywood Brown

Hollywood Brown spent most of the 2024 NFL season injured, but he has been productive since his return. With the exception of his playoff game against the Houston Texans when he was held without a reception, he has averaged four receptions for 43 yards in his past three other games.

Brown could break out while Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce attract most of the coverage in the passing game.

#3 - Charles Omenihu

Charles Omenihu is one of the most underrated players on the Chiefs defense. Chris Jones gets most of the recognition on their defensive line, and for good reason, but Omenihu has consistently been a factor in stopping the rush and pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

He has recorded a sack and forced a fumble during the playoffs this year and also batted down an important fourth-quarter pass in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

#4 - George Karlaftis

George Karlaftis has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the entire NFL recently and has done so under-the-radar. He has recorded 19 quarterback hits and seven sacks across his past seven games, proving to be a major factor in the Chiefs' defensive success. He will look to disrupt Jalen Hurts in the Super Bowl against the Eagles.

#5 - Cooper DeJean

Quinyon Mitchell has received an immense amount of praise for being one of the best overall rookies during the 2024 NFL season. He has even surpassed veteran Darius Slay as the Eagles' primary coverage cornerback, but fellow rookie Cooper DeJean has also been excellent.

He was selected for the All-Rookie team and is a candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year, but Mitchell's outstanding year has allowed DeJean to remain under-the-radar.

