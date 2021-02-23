5 most underrated free agents in 2021

The off-season has players filled with angst for what's to come.

Some players step onto the field and drip star status. They are confident of their future in the NFL. Some players don't get the recognition they deserve.

The best teams try to fill their franchise with all top players, but sometimes even great players get outshined by the unknown ones. These players work well under the radar and deserve more recognition.

Here are the top five underrated free agents in the NFL.

#5 Will Fuller

The wide receiver Will Fuller came into the 2020 season with high hopes.

Fuller played in 18 combines games from 2018-'19, and he had brilliant chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson connecting for 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 53 catches.

The wide receiver was averaging a career-high of 79.9 yards per game.

Everything went downhill for Fuller after he was suspended for six games.

There are many great wide receivers available for the off-season, but Fuller can have the opportunity to rebuild his image with just a one-year deal.

#4 John Johnson III

Safety John Johnson is an underrated player in a star team. The Los Angeles Chargers had a star-studded defense this past season.

Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are among the best players in the league, and Johnson played an underappreciated role in the team's dominance.

The versatile player has 29 stops, eight pass deflections and is excellent against the run and dropping back coverage.

#3 Shelby Harris

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris is one of the most underrated 2021 NFL free agents.

Harris was ranked No. 6 for interior pass rushers for PFF. The defensive tackle had eight hits, three sacks, and 16 QB hurries.

Harris is vital in stopping passing attacks. The 290-pound defensive tackle is also versatile against the run.

The Denver Broncos brought Harris back for a one-year deal. Despite injuries riddling many starters, Harris continued pouncing.

#Broncos underrated DL Shelby Harris (28:00) is going to get paid in FA. He told RapSheet + Friends he signed with @RosenhausSports & would like to return to Denver. "We LOVE Denver. But I’m 28. We got 1 shot at this. This is for my kids & my kids' kids.” https://t.co/0iWxG3RATf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2020

#2 Jared Cook

The 33-year-old tight end Jared Cook's only downside seems to be his age. The veteran tight end has back-to-back pro bowls, the first two in his career with one of the best statistical performances of his 11 years in the league.

Cook has played for five different teams and has been an outstanding player. Except with Green Bay when he suffered an injury.

Cook has had five 600 yard seasons, nine touchdowns in 2019 and has proven himself a lethal player.

Jared Cook what a catch 👀

pic.twitter.com/RFhRICTkYf — PFF (@PFF) October 25, 2020

#1 Jameis Winston

When quarterback Jamies Winston holds the ball, fans hold their breath. Winston can either throw tremendously or disappoint fans with a weak throw.

It's undeniable that the quarterback has excellent potential. Winston is rarely stationary in the pocket and can still extend a play as good as some league's faster quarterbacks.

Winston is exceptional at throwing on the run. He can stagger and send a line backer flying to throw to the first down.

Winston ended his 2019 season 9th overall in QB rushing yards with 250 yards and a TD on 59 carries for 4.2 yards a carry.