5 most underrated NFL players in 2022

NFL fans and pundits alike spend hours debating which players are the best at specific positions. Players like Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and Tyreek Hill, for example, are always in the mix when discussing who is the best wide receiver in the NFL.

However, there are plenty of players who get little to no recognition from fans and the media. Perhaps this is because they play for a less-glamorous franchise, where the teams' poor performances overshadows their output.

Here are five of the NFL’s most underrated players going into the 2022 season.

#5 – D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader doesn’t put up the eye-watering stats of some of the other elite players in his position. But he is amongst the best in his position in the NFL. Playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, Reader is a fantastic disrupter and excels in stopping the run and being a menace in the trenches.

It can be argued that the Bengals’ would have struggled in 2021 without Reader. He allowed Trey Hendrickson to have plenty of success on the edge as Reader kept the middle busy.

#4 – D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

D.J. Moore of the Carolina Panthers has become one of the most consistent wide receivers in football over recent years. Moore, however, is often overlooked by NFL fans. Mainly because he’s played on underperforming teams with questionable quarterbacks throwing him the football.

Since 2019, he’s achieved three successive seasons of 1,000 yards receiving, despite having the likes of Kyle Allen and Sam Darnold at quarterback. The Panthers have won five games in each of those seasons, and one wonders how Moore would do on a winning team with an elite quarterback.

#3 – Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Despite being drafted in round three in 2021, Davis Mills of the Houston Texans was one of the best rookie quarterbacks last year. Given little chance of success, Mills managed to pass for 16 touchdowns with a passer rating of 88.8.

Despite only going 2-9 as a starter, fans acknowledge that Mills wasn’t the problem in 2021. If he’s given some more tools in 2022, he could prove to be the best quarterback from the 2021 NFL Draft.

#2 – Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is amongst the most underrated players in the NFL. Much like D.J. Moore, Mooney has had plenty of poor quarterbacks throwing him the ball. But he’s still managed to put up excellent stats.

Mooney put up his first 1,000-yard season in 2021, as well as having 142 receptions over his two years in the league. This puts him behind just Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb from his draft class. They were both first-rounders, while Mooney wasn’t selected until round-five.

#1 – Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis has been named an All-Pro for the last three years, but he’s yet to make a Pro Bowl. This is a nod to him being underrated by fans, who control part of the voting for the Pro Bowl.

Davis has been excellent, as he’s the only player in the league with more than 100 tackles, 10+ TFLs and 3+ sacks in three of the last four seasons.

He is also an excellent communicator, getting his defense into position for each and every play, and has become an anchor for the team.

