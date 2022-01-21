5 underrated NFL players coached by Bill Belichick

Head coach Bill Belichick's NFL success may forever be linked to Tom Brady, and it's easy to see why: though the two had their share of joint individual victories as architects of the New England Patriots' dynasties in the new century, Brady has continued his success abroad. His new group in Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl while Belichick and the Patriots sat at home during the postseason.

Belichick and the Patriots made it back to the playoffs this year, but suffered a quick exit to the tune of a 47-17 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Brady and the Buccaneers, on the other hand, will partake in the NFL's Divisional playoff showcase on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams (3 p.m. ET, NBC).

But Belichick has undoubtedly got the best out of some of his players, and SK documents some of the more notable cases below.

The most underrated NFL stars of the Bill Belichick era

#1 - WR Troy Brown

When Tom Brady first rose to professional football prominence, his top target was Brown, who made a name for himself after entering the league as an eighth-round pick in 1993. He was more renowned for his special teams endeavors over his first seven seasons, but took full advantage of a chance to shine on offense upon Belichick's arrival at the turn of the century.

While maintaining his duties as a returner, Brown became one of Brady's first favorite targets, setting a new franchise record with 101 receptions; earning 1,199 yards and a Pro Bowl nomination.

During the championship trek in 2004, Brown notably served as an emergency secondary defender, tallying three interceptions. In another defensive moment, Brown forced Marlon McCree's infamous fumble during the 2006-07 AFC Divisional playoff against San Diego, which set up the Patriots' game-winning field goal.

NFL Throwback @nflthrowback





3x Super Bowl Champion

Franchise leader in all-purpose yards (12,349) Standing at 5’8”, Kevin Faulk’s versatility is what made him a fan favorite in New England. @Patriots Hall of Famer3x Super Bowl ChampionFranchise leader in all-purpose yards (12,349) Standing at 5’8”, Kevin Faulk’s versatility is what made him a fan favorite in New England.🏈 @Patriots Hall of Famer🏈 3x Super Bowl Champion🏈 Franchise leader in all-purpose yards (12,349) https://t.co/8I1OL2rhpW

#2 - RB Kevin Faulk

The Belichick era has gone through several primary running backs, some lasting as little as one game — remember the curious case of Jonas Gray?

Faulk, however, carved a 13-year career at Foxboro as an all-purpose player who capitalized on several opportunities. He departed New England after the 2011 season as the franchise's leader in all-purpose yards (12,140). The Patriots' famous first Super Bowl in 2001 came against Faulk's cousin Marshall Faulk.

After his NFL days, Faulk returned to his alma mater at LSU to serve as the running backs coach. Though he wasn't retained on Brian Kelly's staff, Faulk will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year.

Koppen (67) seen on the Patriots' line in 2007 (Photo: Getty)

#3 - OL Dan Koppen

An unsung staple of every great NFL dynasty is the work and continuity of a great offensive line. Some of the Patriots' staples were obtained through conventional means: Logan Mankins and Matt Light were obtained through the early stages of the draft, for example. Koppen, on the other hand, was a day three draft selection who was thrust into the spotlight after injuries attacked the top group.

During his rookie season in 2003, the year that led to the second of the Patriots' six Super Bowls, Koppen was the Patriots' starting center after entering as a fifth-round pick. He'd become one of the most reliable interior linemen in football, earning big praise from Belichick for his chemistry with Brady.

Injuries wound up derailing Koppen's NFL career in the end after signing a one-year deal with Denver, but he still left a sizable impact on the Patriots in his nine years.

Mayo (in white) is one of the NFL's hottest coaching candidates (Photo: Getty)

#4 - LB Jerod Mayo

Mayo, now New England's inside linebackers coach, is being interviewed for head coaching positions across the league. Despite only playing for eight years, Mayo left a sizable impact on the Patriots' affairs, widely praised for his work ethic and dedication and described by former Boston Globe writer Michael Holley as "a top ten pick who didn’t act like one."

Injuries prevented him from leaving a more lasting legacy on the field, but he was nonetheless named to the team's "All 2010s" squad.

NFL Throwback @nflthrowback



: 2021 Bill Belichick took a chance on Matthew Slater in the 5th round of the 2008 @NFLDraft . Slater, primarily a special teamer at UCLA, would go on to earn 9 Pro Bowl selections, the most ever by a special teams player in NFL history.: 2021 #NFLDraft - 4/29 to 5/1 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC Bill Belichick took a chance on Matthew Slater in the 5th round of the 2008 @NFLDraft. Slater, primarily a special teamer at UCLA, would go on to earn 9 Pro Bowl selections, the most ever by a special teams player in NFL history.📺: 2021 #NFLDraft - 4/29 to 5/1 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC https://t.co/hc0duLa6Ow

#5 - WR/ST Matthew Slater

Sure, the Belichick era has produced its share of perennial Patriot Pro Bowlers. Few, however, have been as prolific as Slater.

Entering the NFL as a fifth-round special teamer out of UCLA, Slater has developed a reputation as one of the greatest gunners in league history and has appeared in eight All-Star games, a league record for a non-kicker/punter specialist. Anything that can be done on special teams, be it a big return, a blocked kick, etc., has likely been accomplished by Slater, who has been a part of three Patriots Super Bowl squads and five All-Pro groups.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Piyush Bisht