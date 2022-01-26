5 most underrated NFL QBs of all-time

In an age where quarterbacks command the limelight, it is hard to believe there could be any underrated NFL QBs. But over the years, many quarterbacks have played as well as anybody but have slipped under the radar.

Such NFL QBs range from franchise legends to Super Bowl winners whose exploits have seemingly not been acknowledged by the wider NFL community. Here's our list of the the top 5 underrated quarterbacks in NFL history who deserve more recognition.

The most underrated NFL QBs of all time

#5 - Dave Krieg

Dave Krieg's entire NFL career has been that of being overlooked. He failed to be drafted in 1980 and ended up with the Seattle Seahawks. He played with the Seahawks for 12 seasons and was selected for 3 Pro Bowls. He was responsible for taking the Seahawks to the playoffs for the first time in their history in 1983.

In 1984, he replaced Curt Warner and threw for 3,671 yards and 32 touchdowns, leading his team to a 12-4 record as the Seahawks qualified for the playoffs once more. He still holds the NFL record for the most number of seasons taking every single snap under center, with three. A model of consistency, he is one of the most underrated NFL QBs of all time.

#4 - Randall Cunningham

Randall Cunningham was the ultimate rushing quarterback. His final couple of seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens were as backups and that made it difficult for people to remember him for the elite quarterback he once was.

He made it to the Pro Bowl four times. Thrice he did it with the Philadelphia Eagles and once he did it with the Minnesota Vikings in what was statistically his best season. When he retired, he held the record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback.

Another reason for people perhaps forgetting his contribution to the sport could be his life post-retirement. Unlike other players, Cunningham chose a life of faith after his playing career and became a Protestant Minister. He returned to the NFL in 2020 not as a coach, but as a team chaplain for the Las Vegas Raiders.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016 but due recognition has eluded him in the NFL. He is certainly at the top of our frame for some of the most underrated NFL QBs of all time.

