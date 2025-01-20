5 most underrated players on Kansas City Chiefs roster feat. Kareem Hunt

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to appear in the Conference Championship round of the NFL Playoffs. They are seeking to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat after winning a Super Bowl ring in each of the past two seasons.

They also earned a 15-2 record during the regular season this year and feature one of the deepest rosters in the entire NFL. Here are five of their most underrated players.

Underrated Chiefs players entering Conference Championship round of NFL Playoffs

#5 - Xavier Worthy

When looking at the Chiefs' passing game, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce often get most of the credit for their success. While they are surely a huge part of it, Xavier Worthy has consistently contributed to their overall output, especially recently.

He has recorded at least four receptions and 40 yards in each of their past eight games, totaling four touchdowns during that productive stretch.

#4 - Noah Gray

With all of the required defensive attention on the Chiefs' long list of playmakers in their offense, Noah Gray has found a way to be a useful part of their offensive gameplan.

He has scored five touchdowns this year and all of them came in the second half of the season. He has also exceeded 30 yards six times and consistently contributes as a blocker in the rushing game as well.

#3 - Jaylen Watson

Jaylen Watson missed most of the 2024 NFL season with an injury, but he returned just in time for the NFL Playoffs. He has been on the roster for each of the past two Super Bowl wins for the Chiefs and will start in the Conference Championship games alongside Trent McDuffie.

He is a part of the reason why they decided to move on from L'Jarius Sneed during the offseason, so the Chiefs obviously believe in his coverage abilities.

#2 - Kareem Hunt

Despite Isiah Pacheco remaining the starting running back in Kansas City, he has been significantly outperformed by Kareem Hunt this year.

Hunt has also been more involved in their rushing game, receiving 28 carries and scoring three touchdowns across their past three games, while Pacheco has just 20 carries and no touchdowns during that stretch. Hunt could play a major role in their Conference Championship game against the Buffalo Bills this week.

#1 - George Karlaftis

It's understandable why Chris Jones gets so much credit on the Kansas City's defensive front, considering he has multiple first-team All-Pro selections during his career.

George Karlaftis has quietly provided them with another solid pass rusher, including eight sacks during the regular season. He followed that with a massive playoff performance, totaling three sacks against the Houston Texans last week, giving him seven sacks in eight career playoff games.

