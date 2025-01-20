5 most underrated players on Philadelphia Eagles' Championship Game roster feat. Cam Jurgens

Cam Jurgens and the Philadelphia Eagles are en route to the NFC Championship game. It took the Rams running out of steam and some butterfingers from the team to get them there, but the Eagles are one of the most experienced teams in the NFC Championship over the last few years.

Of course, most fans will be looking at the stars to perform at a high level and they might, but it's the unsung heroes who could also make the difference. Here's a look at the five most underrated players on the roster heading into the game.

Most underrated players on Philadelphia Eagles' Championship Game roster

#5 - Tanner McKee, QB

Tanner McKee at New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Eagles fans are hoping that Jalen Hurts gets the team to the finish line. However, if he can't, they should feel confident in Tanner McKee. While listed as third on the depth chart on ESPN, if push comes to shove, it would not be a surprise to see McKee take over in the game.

McKee has thrown four touchdowns and has yet to throw his first interception in two games of action.

#4 - Cam Jurgens, Center

Cam Jurgens at Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

When Jason Kelce retired, many expected the Tush Push to be severely compromised. However, while some credit Jalen Hurts for carrying the mantle into 2025, the Tush Push would be extinct if not for Cam Jurgens. Cam Jurgens has a 67.1 PFF grade, ranked 16th in the league.

#3 - Quinyon Mitchell, CB

Quinyon Mitchell at New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

As a member of the defense in a sea of cornerbacks, Quinyon Mitchell isn't given much attention. While he is in the running for defensive rookie of the year for Eagles fans, it seems like few if any are talking about his role on the defense, facing the toughest names the league has to offer.

As a rookie, he has a 73.1 PFF grade, ranked 32nd out of 223 cornerbacks.

#2 - Darius Slay, CB

Darius Slay at NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

"Darius Slay is still in the league?" some may ask. Yes, yes he is. At age 34, the cornerback is still a starting quality option in the NFL, regularly tasked with guarding defenders a dozen years younger than him. He's still keeping up, earning a 67.6 PFF grade in the process, ranking 69th out of 223 cornerbacks.

#1 - Jake Elliott, K

Jake Elliott at New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Jake Elliott's production frustrated fantasy managers this year, but it wasn't his fault. With the Eagles using the Tush Push instead of kicking close field goals, Elliott's production isn't like many other kickers. However, in the playoffs, he has been nearly automatic, making every field goal.

In a blizzard against the Rams, he delivered 100% accuracy when it came to three-point attempts when it mattered most.

