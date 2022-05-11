5 way-too-early NFL MVP candidates for the upcoming season

The NFL MVP has been a quarterback for each of the past nine years. In fact, 19 of the past 23 NFL MVPs have been quarterbacks. It is fair to say the odds are high that the 2022 NFL season will fall in line with recent history.

The question of who could end up winning the award is our focus today, despite August 4th's preseason opener still being several months away.

Here are five potential candidates for the award:

Joe Burrow could win his first NFL MVP in 2022

#1 - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is quickly attaining cult hero status in the NFL. Rising meteorically in his second season, he resurrected a franchise that hadn't made a Super Bowl since the 1980s. He did this while recovering from a torn ACL from the 2020 season.

An NFL MVP award could be the tipping point that pushed the former Heisman winner further. The Bengals could have an easier time in the AFC North this season. Deshaun Watson could prove a disaster for the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers could suffer a decline following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. The Baltimore Ravens should improve after a down year in 2021, but that's not guaranteed.

Burrow could be ready for an even bigger breakout in 2022 after an incredible second season in the NFL.

Josh Allen is proving to be for real at the NFL level

#2 - Josh Allen

Coming out of Wyoming, the world knew that Josh Allen's big arm could serve him well at the next level, but he was seen as more of a project than his 2018 NFL Draft peers Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. After overcoming initial inaccuracy problems, Allen rose his completion percentage to just above 50% in his rookie season and to 70% in 2020.

The Buffalo Bills ran into the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 postseason and lost i overtime. The Bills are the greatest threat from the AFC East and a legitimate contender in 2022. After Stefon Diggs received a monster extension, and with Jamison Crowder now in Buffalo, the Bills will be very hard to stop this season.

Good Morning Football @gmfb

Gabriel Davis Pro Bowl receiver.

Bills 2022 Super Bowl Champs.



Talk about it, Josh Allen front runner for 2022 MVP.Gabriel Davis Pro Bowl receiver.Bills 2022 Super Bowl Champs.Talk about it, @ESanders_10 Josh Allen front runner for 2022 MVP.Gabriel Davis Pro Bowl receiver. Bills 2022 Super Bowl Champs.Talk about it, @ESanders_10 https://t.co/M4jVa5yd2t

A healthy Lamar Jackson is an NFL MVP candidate

#3 - Lamar Jackson

Before Aaron Rodgers was named the NFL MVP in both 2021 and 2020, Lamar Jackson was deemed the league's top player.

Jackson's game only dipped slightly in 2020, but saw a more dramatic downturn this past season. Before his ankle injury, which the Ravens quarterback confirmed was a bone bruise, the Baltimore Ravens were trending towards a postseason appearance. Unfortunately, they couldn't continue their form during Tyler Huntley's time under center. Huntley went 16 of 31 for 141 passing yards, two interceptions and a 37.2 passer rating in a season-ending loss to Pittsburgh in January.

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 twitter.com/lucasobral35/s… slimreaper💀🏀🏈 @lucasobral35 On this day 4 years ago, the Ravens used the 32nd pick to draft Lamar Jackson:



His career so far:

— 9967 Yards Passing

— 84 Touchdowns



— 3673 Yards Rushing

— 21 Touchdowns



— 1x UNANIMOUS MVP (2019)

— 1x All Pro (2019)

— 2x Pro Bowler

haters go crazy On this day 4 years ago, the Ravens used the 32nd pick to draft Lamar Jackson:His career so far:— 9967 Yards Passing — 84 Touchdowns— 3673 Yards Rushing — 21 Touchdowns — 1x UNANIMOUS MVP (2019)— 1x All Pro (2019) — 2x Pro Bowlerhaters go crazy https://t.co/61VaV2b7Dk Not bad for a RB but we hungry🍽 Not bad for a RB but we hungry🍽😤 twitter.com/lucasobral35/s…

If Jackson can stay healthy this season and get his performance back to pre-2021 levels, there is a chance the 2019 MVP could return to the top.

Russell Wilson has a golden opportunity in Denver

#4 - Russell Wilson

Somehow, since Russell Wilson was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, the dual-threat QB and 9x Pro Bowler has never been named the NFL MVP despite only missing the postseason twice in his career.

The NFL iron man, who has missed just three games in his decade of pro football, has a golden opportunity following his move to the Denver Broncos.

With a new squad in the Mile High City featuring two breakout wide receiver candidates in Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, Wilson has perhaps his best narrative to win the award.

Aaron Rodgers is aiming for an NFL MVP three-peat

#5 - Aaron Rodgers

Could Aaron Rodgers win the NFL MVP for a third straight season? He has lost his best recevier in DaVante Adams, but may have his deepest receiver room in many years.

The answer is a strong maybe. Rodgers was not pleased with the Packers following their trade of Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, but they signed Sammy Watkins, kept Randall Cobb and drafted Christian Watson to make it up to him.

These moves don't guarantee anything, and for all we know, the Rodgers-Green Bay relationship could be set to dramatically erode. But by that same token, the quarterback shouldn't be ruled out by any stretch of the imagination.

