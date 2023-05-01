5 way-too-early OROY predictions following 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL draft has officially concluded as all of the top college football prospects this year have landed with their pro teams.

Each rookie will enter the 2023 NFL season in their own unique situation, depending on when and where they were selected on draft day. Some will be immediate starters with high expectations, while others will need to wait their turn.

The Offensive Rookie of the Year award is handed out annually to the best overall offensive players in their first year in the league. Based on their current projections and team situation, here are five rookies with the best chances of winning the award in the 2023 NFL season.

#5 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seatte Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Despite playing in a loaded Seattle Seahawks receivers group that includes DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a special talent. He set the Ohio State Buckeyes' single-season receiving record in 2021, despite competing for targets with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

Wilson won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award last year with the New York Jets, while Olave emerged as the top wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. JSN was the best of the three when they played on the same roster, so he could be in line for a huge rookie season.

#4 - C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud put together a massive college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, including being named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy for two consecutive seasons. He was in the mix to be the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but instead went second to the Houston Texans.

Stroud has the skillset to potentially be the best rookie quarterback this year. He's also one of three rookie quarterbacks clearly projected to be a starter in Week 1. This could result in him being firmly in the race for the OROY award this year, despite playing for the rebuilding Texans.

#3 - Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson is one of the best athletes in the entire 2023 NFL draft class. He turned heads during the 2023 NFL combine, recording the fastest 40-yard dash time among quarterbacks and setting all-time positional records in the broad jumb and vertical jump.

This resulted in Richardson being selected with the fourth overall pick, despite his relatively unimpressive career with the Florida Gators. His rushing has been his best weapon, making the Indianapolis Colts an ideal fit. Shane Steichen took over as their head coach this year after serving as offensive coordinator for Jalen Hurts at the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

#2 - Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson emerged as arguably the best overall player in the 2023 NFL draft class, regardless of position. His incredible career with the Texas Longhorns included more than 1,400 scrimmage yards and at least 15 touchdowns in each of his last two seasons. He has it all for a running back prospect, including size, speed, power, and receiving skills.

Robinson is expected to immediately emerge as the starting running back for the Atlanta Falcons, despite a breakout rookie season by Tyler Allgeier last year. The Falcons wouldn't have spent their eight-overall pick on Robinson if they didn't have big plans for him to be a featured part of their offense.

#1 - Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young

Bryce Young is the most accomplished prospect from the 2023 NFL draft class. He won a Heisman Trophy award with the Alabama Crimson Tide, while posting an incredible 24-3 career record in college football. This resulted in him being the top overall pick in the draft this year.

The Carolina Panthers will provide Young with a favorable situation for him to succeed. This starts with new head coach Frank Reich, who has built a reputation for being excellent at developing quarterbacks. Young is currently the overall favorite to be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

