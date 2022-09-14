5 ways the Denver Broncos can improve for Week 2 of the NFL Season

Despite putting in a decent performance in Week 1,some key mistakes meant the Denver Broncos left Seattle with a loss. In Week 2 Denver have a very winnable game against the Houston Texans. The Texans surprised the NFL world when they tied with the Indianapolis Colts in their game on Sunday.

If the Broncos are going to rebound this week and secure a victory, there needs to be improvements throughout the team.

Here are five ways the Broncos can improve for Week 2 of the NFL Season:

#1. Garrett Bolles can play a penalty-free game

Offensive tackle Garrett Bolles has added a lot of great things to his game. He is a strong lineman who can match up and block some of the best defensive linemen in the league. His mix of speed and strength makes him one of the best pass blockers in the league. This was on display in the Broncos' game last week against the Seattle Seahawks.

Bolles, however, has a tendency to let the team down with penalties. Since his rookie year, Bolles has consistently been one of the most penalized linemen on the team. For Denver to improve, Bolles will need to play a clean game against the Texans.

#2. The Denver Broncos' defense can step it up a level

Anyone who watched Denver's game against Seattle could see that the defense wasn't ready. There were missed coverages all over the field that gave up easy passing plays. A lack of physicality on the defensive line on some plays allowed Seattle to run the ball with ease. Above all else, the tackling was sloppy and lackluster.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Broncos defense tackling like they haven't done it since last season .... Broncos defense tackling like they haven't done it since last season ....

Each of Seattle's scoring drives would have been stopped if players could have only tackled. If the Broncos are going to win games, the defense must consistently finish their tackles and keep the coverage tight.

#3. Courtland Sutton needs to see plays through to the end

Courtland Sutton left much to be desired in his performance in Week 1. Sutton caught four passes for 72 yards. You might be thinking, that's an alright statline. However, there were a number of plays where Sutton seemingly gave up on his route.

In the past, Sutton has been used to playing with quarterbacks who cannot keep plays alive. But Russell Wilson is under center now, not Drew Lock. The Broncos' receivers must keep their head in the game no matter what happens because with Wilson's versatility, the play is not over until the whistle. If Sutton refuses to quit, he could have a truly stellar game to help Denver coast to victory.

#4. Nathaniel Hackett can improve his decision-making

Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett left fans stunned after a rough first game. Hackett failed in multiple scenarios, practically costing his team the game. Hackett will need to improve on his time management and situational decision-making if Denver wants to win games. Hackett must trust his team to get the job done in tight games, rather than attempting ridiculously long field goals.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Addressing his decision to attempt a game-winning 64-yard FG last night, Broncos’ HC Nathaniel Hackett just told reporters, “Looking back at it, we definitely should've gone for it.” Addressing his decision to attempt a game-winning 64-yard FG last night, Broncos’ HC Nathaniel Hackett just told reporters, “Looking back at it, we definitely should've gone for it.”

#5. Russell Wilson needs to take control of the offense

The blame for the loss in Week 1 of Denver's season should not be put on Russell Wilson's shoulders. However, that doesn't mean that he can't improve. Wilson must take command of the offense and let his coaches know he is 'the guy'.

In scenarios where the game is on the line, Denver needs to be able to trust Wilson to get the job done. That starts with Wilson stepping up and being a commanding leader. Wilson should insist on the team being put on his back. If this was done in Week 1 of the NFL Season, perhaps Denver would be 1-0 right now.

