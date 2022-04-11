5 wide receivers who will get paid big before the 2022 NFL season feat. DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel

In this off-season, we've seen the quarterback and wide receiver positions completely explode as far as contractual value. The quarterback and wide receiver market has been tested this off-season after a few crazy, lucrative deals have set the bar for young players looking for their second contracts/extensions.

The wide receiver position started when the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Christian Kirk to a four-year $84 million deal. Kirk has only had four 100 yards games in his career and has been an average receiver in his four seasons in the league.

This led to star wide receivers such as Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill demanding more money, and they got what they pushed for. When Adams got traded to the Raiders from Green Bay they signed him to a five-year, $141 million deal, making him the highest-paid receiver in the league. Hill was then traded to the Miami Dolphins and signed a four-year $120 million. He will be paid $30 million a season.

There are many young star wide receivers who are entering the final year of their contract, and some want deals before the start of the season.

Here are five wide receivers who could get paid big before the start of the 2022 season:

#1 - DK Metcalf

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf is one of the most freak-athletes in today's game. He is a productive wide receiver. Drafted out of Ole Miss in the second-round of the 2019 NFL draft, Metclaf has averaged over 1,000 yards per season in his career and has scored 29 touchdowns. Metcalf is a second-team All-Pro and has made the Pro Bowl once.

In his second season, he had a career season. He recorded career-highs in receptions with 83, and receiving yards with 1,303, while hauling in 10 touchdowns.

#2 - Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Deebo Samuel is the most versatile receiver on this list. He had a remarkable 2021-2022 season. Samuel was named first-team All-Pro while making the Pro Bowl and set the record for most rushing touchdowns in a season for a wide receiver with eight. Samuel was used part-time as a running back, and San Fran had special packages where they utilized him in the backfield.

Samuel also had career-highs in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns last season. For what it's worth, Samuel unfollowed the 49ers this week and took the 49ers off his profile in the midst of wanting a new contract.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: #49ers star Deebo Samuel removed all images of the team from his social media, which obviously means... we shall see. From NFL Now: #49ers star Deebo Samuel removed all images of the team from his social media, which obviously means... we shall see. https://t.co/sBmMxmsygQ

#3 - AJ Brown

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts

AJ Brown is another young receiver on this list entering a contract year. Brown has recorded 1,000-yard seasons in his first two seasons in the league and has become Tennessee's number one receiver over the last three years.

As a 2020 Pro Bowler, he set career-highs in receptions (70) receiving yards (1,075) and receiving touchdowns (11.) Like Metcalf and Samuel, Brown was brought up in trade talks, but Tennesse has no intention of trading him.

#4 - Terry McLaurin

Washington Football Team v Las Vegas Raiders

Terry McLaurin is another young wide receiver who is due for some big money soon. McLaurin was a third-round draft pick out of Ohio State and has been the number one receiver in Washington since entering the league.

He's recorded back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in the last two and has averaged over 1,000 yards per season in his career.

$5 - Diontae Johnson

Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Chargers

Diontae Johnson is the Steelers' best receiver and has progressed in each of his three seasons. Johnson has been the definition of progress for the Steelers. He's gone up in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns for the Steelers each year.

In 2021, Johnson had a career season. He recorded 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and 8 touchdowns.

