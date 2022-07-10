5 winningest franchises in NFL history ahead of the 2022 season

Every team in the NFL strives for greatness. It goes without saying that all 32 franchises desire a consistent winning culture that continues over the years. Superstars come and go and the real challenge is finding the right replacements. Having the right culture instilled in the franchise goes a long way to filling the void.

Every team has some great players, but teams with a poor culture struggle when they leave. Dynasties are founded on a winning culture, and here are the five teams with the highest winning percentage in league history, ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Tied at #4 - Chicago Bears - 56%

San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are one of the oldest and most historic franchises in the NFL, with their first season coming way back in 1920. Since then, they’ve played a 1,435 games in the NFL, winning 783, losing 610 and tying 42.

These gargantuan numbers put the Bears on top of most games played, as well as achieving the most wins. They have just one win more than their division rival, the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears have experienced plenty of success down the years, winning eight NFL Championships before the merger, as well as Super Bowl XX in 1985. Their fans have been starved of success since though, as they’ve only recorded four division titles since 2005.

Tied at #4 - Baltimore Ravens - 56%

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins

Like the Chicago Bears, the Baltimore Ravens have achieved a 56% win rate during their NFL tenure. Unlike the Bears, the Ravens haven’t played nearly as many games. The Ravens have played 417 games up to this point, over 1,000 fewer than Chicago. Of those 417 games, they’ve won 233, lost 183 and tied one.

Since their first season in 1996 after taking over the Cleveland Browns franchise, the Ravens have tasted plenty of success. They won Super Bowls in 2000 and 2012, as well as making 13 playoff appearances since 2000.

#3 - New England Patriots - 56.2%

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Coming in at a marginally better 56.2% are the New England Patriots. Since their first NFL season in 1960, New England have played a total of 949 games, winning 529, losing 411 and tying on nine occasions.

Of course, many of their wins came during the Tom Brady dynasty in the 2000's and 2010's. Brady and Bill Belichick combined to win six Super Bowl titles - the only Super Bowl victories in Patriots' franchise history.

























They have also made the playoffs in 28 separate seasons, as well as making the conference championship on 11 occasions so far.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys - 57.1%

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

Coming in second place are the Dallas Cowboys, who have a winning percentage of 57.1%. Dallas joined the NFL in the same season as New England in 1960, and have played 947 games to this point. They’ve won 538 of those games, losing 403 times and tying on six occasions.

Cowboys fans have tasted plenty of success, as they’ve won the Super Bowl five times, with their last success coming in 1995. However, Jerry Jones will have wanted more success given his investment and will have high expectations going into 2022.

#1 - Green Bay Packers - 57.2%

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Coming out on top, and just .1% higher than the Cowboys, are the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay are one of the most historic franchises across the NFL. The Super Bowl trophy (Lombardi Trophy) is even named after their former head coach Vince Lombardi. He led the Packers to their first two Super Bowl victories.

Green Bay have played 1,401 games in their history since joining the league in 1921. They have won 782 of those games, lost 581 and tied 38 times. They have played and won the second-most games in league history, just behind the Chicago Bears.

The Green Bay Packers have tasted a lot more success than the Bears, winning 11 NFL Championships before the merger, as well as four Super Bowls, with their last coming in 2010.

