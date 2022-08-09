5 worst free agency signings of 2022 NFL offseason feat. Christian Kirk

The 2022 NFL offseason was one of the most shocking of recent years. A host of the league’s stars moved franchises for ridiculous money and a boat-load of draft picks.

NFL Superstars such as Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Russell Wilson were all on the move. They. however, were all traded as opposed to picked up in free agency. The NFL free agency frenzy was also a shocking one. While there were plenty of shrewd pickups, some NFL teams made moves that just don’t make sense. Here are five of them.

5. Zay Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars were among the biggest spenders in the 2022 free agency period. They hope to improve on their 2020 and 2021 NFL seasons where they finished dead-last in the league. One of their biggest pickups was wide receiver Zay Jones, who spent 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Jaguars signed him to a three-year, $24 million contract. This has many scratching their head because Jones only putting up 546 yards and one touchdown in 2021. In fact, throughout his career he’s only managed 1,884 yards total to go along with 11 touchdowns. Jones will be hoping he can finally light it up in Jacksonville, but the money spent was too much.

We have no doubt Von Miller will be a success with the Buffalo Bills. Many fans, however, have questioned the amount of money they’ve thrown at the soon-to-be 33-year-old. Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. This means he’ll be around 38 by the time his contract comes to an end.

The Bills have gambled on Miller to perform as well as he did for the L.A. Rams in 2021 as he helped himself to his second Super Bowl victory.

3. Laken Tomlinson

The New York Jets’ pickup of San Francisco 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson is an upgrade on what they had in 2021. It can, however, easily be argued the Jets overpaid for Tomlinson.

He was given a three-year $40 million contract with $27 million guaranteed. While he did make the 2021 Pro Bowl, is Tomlinson worth that contract as he’s already on the wrong side of 30?

2 . Marcus Maye

The New Orleans Saints opted to allow safety Marcus Williams to leave the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 free agency. They replaced him with Marcus Maye from the New York Jets. Maye is a stud and a more-than-solid replacement. However, it begs the question, should the Saints have kept Williams, who is nearly three years younger?

Maye is also coming off a torn Achilles, so there’s quite a lot of risk in this free agency pickup.

1. Christian Kirk

Undoubtedly, the most questionable move in the 2022 offseason was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ decision to give former Arizona Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk a four-year, $72 million contract.

Kirk was a solid target for Kyler Murray, but was some way off WR1 DeAndre Hopkins. That, however, didn’t stop the Jags from making him one of the highest paid receivers in the league.

Kirk has not topped 1,000 yards in his career, even with Hopkins missing time in 2021. Thus, this makes the Jaguars' decision the most questionable of the 2022 NFL offseason.

