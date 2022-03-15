5 NFL free agency signings that were absolute disasters 

Monday kicked off the start of free agency as the legal tampering period began. We've seen some top players like Brandon Scherff, DJ Chark, Laken Tomlinson, JC Jackson, Carlton Davis, etc., all agree to terms on new deals. Free agency is a time for teams to spend big and often overpay for free players on the market as they look to improve their teams for the future.

Sometimes, these signings don't pay off (literally), and teams overpay for players that have little impact on their teams. Here are some of the worst free-agent signings in NFL history.

The worst NFL free-agent signings of all time

#5 - Javon Walker, Raiders

Javon Walker with the Raiders

Javon Walker inked a six-year $55 million deal with the Oakland Raiders in 2008 that included $27 million in the first three years and $16 million guaranteed. Before signing his massive contract with the Raiders, Walker only recorded two 1,000-yard seasons in his six seasons in the league. In November 2008, Walker announced that he'd miss the rest of the season due to injury. Walker played in eight games for the season and had 15 receptions for 196 yards and one touchdown. For the 2009 season, Walker played in only three games and had no statistics. The team released him on March 8, 2010.

#4 - Nnamdi Asomugha, Eagles

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles inked Raiders cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha to a five-year $60 million deal in 2011. Before the signing, Asomugha made three consecutive pro-bowls and was regarded as one of the most shut-down corners. In the two seasons Asomugha played with the Eagles, they went 12-20, and he was released before the third year of his contract after losing.

The worst free-agent signings in the NFL

#3 - DeMarco Murray, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles v Carolina Panthers

The Eagles signed running back DeMarco Murray to a five-year $40 million deal before 2015 after Murray had a career year in Dallas in 2014. In 2014, Murray led the league in rushing yards with 1,845 rushing yards and also led the league in rushing touchdowns with 13. During 2015 with the Philadelphia Eagles, Murray split the backfield with Ryan Mathews, who they also signed in free agency. Murray had a very unproductive year compared to his time in Dallas as he recorded 702 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, while adding 322 receiving yards and a touchdown. The following season, Murray was traded to the Tennessee Titans.

#2 - David Boston, Chargers

Tight end David Boston with the San Diego Chargers

The San Diego Chargers signed big-ticket TE David Boston to a seven-year $47.4 million contract in 2003. Boston began his career with the Arizona Cardinals in 1999 and had a productive first three seasons in the league. In 2001 earned first-team All-Pro honors and led the league in receiving yards with 1,598 yards and scoring eight touchdowns. In 2004 with the Chargers, he caught 70 passes for 880 yards and seven touchdowns but was suspended for a game by head coach Marty Schottenheimer after he cursed out strength coach Dave Redding. The Chargers dealt Boston to Miami the following season due to his moody personality and lackadaisical practice habits.

#1 - Albert Haynesworth, Redskins

Denver Broncos v Washington Redskins

As an unrestricted free agent in the 2009 off-season, Haynesworth signed a seven-year, $100 million contract with the Washington Redskins on the first day of free agency, February 27, 2009. This was despite being offered more money by the Buccaneers. The deal was expected to pay Haynesworth $32 million in the first 13 months, which included $41 million guaranteed, and could have reached $115 million if all incentives were met. Haynesworth was two-time All-Pro the two seasons before signing with Washington. After two lackluster seasons in Washington, Haynesworth was released after recording 6.5 sacks and 53 total tackles in two seasons.

Edited by Piyush Bisht