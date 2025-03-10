5 worst free agency signings in Houston Texans history feat. Brock Osweiler

The Houston Texans are one of the few NFL teams that have never made it to the Super Bowl. If the franchise is serious about reaching the big game next season, the Texans need to get it right in the free agency.

Over the years, Houston has made some terrible free agency signings and here are the worst of them.

Listing five worst free agent signings in Houston Texans history

NFL: Former Houston Texans OL Jeff Allen - Source: Imagn

#5. Jeff Allen, OL

Allen inked a four-year, $28 million deal with the Houston Texans in 2016. The offensive lineman played just two years with the team and struggled to adapt to his surroundings in Houston.

In May 2018, Allen was placed on the IR/PUP list with concussions and ankle injuries. He was released by the team the following month after reaching an injury settlement with the Texans.

#4. Ed Reed, S

Reed signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Texans in 2013. The safety went on to play just seven games for Houston, starting in five of them after losing his place to Shiloh Keo.

Reed was cut in November and was later signed by the New York Jets.

#3. Ahman Green, RB

Green was 30 when he signed a four-year deal worth $23 million with Houston in 2007. He was a four-time Pro Bowler at the time and there was an excitement around the Texans after his arrival.

However, Green's output in Houston wasn't great and after playing just 14 games across two seasons, he was released by the Texans in February 2009.

#2. Brock Osweiler, QB

Osweiler was signed by the Texans on a four-year $72 million deal in 2016, with $37 million in guaranteed money. The quarterback's stint in Houston, however, lasted for just one season.

Osweiler threw 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 15 games for the Texans in his only season with the team before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in March 2017.

#1. Aaron Colvin, CB

Colvin is widely regarded as the worst free agent signing in Texans history. The cornerback signed a four-year deal worth $34 million with Houston in 2018, which included $18 million in guaranteed money and $4 million in signing bonus.

In his first season, Colvin suffered an ankle injury that saw him play only 10 games. He then played just one game in the 2019 season before being traded to the then-Washington Redskins in September that year.

