5 worst free agency signings in New York Jets history feat. Trumaine Johnson

The New York Jets won their only Super Bowl title in 1969. If they want to end that drought next season, the Jets need to have a strong offseason and make the right free agent signings.

Unfortunately, for the Jets, they have more than a few dreadful free agent signings in their history, and here are some of the worst.

Listing five worst free agent signings in New York Jets history

NFL: Former New York Jets QB Michael Vick - Source: Imagn

#5 Justin McCareins, WR

McCareins signed a seven-year deal worth $30 million with the New York Jets in 2004. The deal included $6 million in guaranteed money.

McCareins, though, never really lived up to the hype around his arrival in New York. He caught seven touchdowns in four seasons with the Jets before being released after the 2007 season.

#4 Damien Robinson, S

Robinson signed for the Jets in 2001. At the time, he was considered one of the top players in the free agency after a solid four-year spell with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, Robinson's two-year spell in New York was considered a disappointment, as he failed to acclimatize to the team's style of play. His antics, including possession of a semi-automatic weapon and ammunition in the parking lot of the New York Giants Stadium and brawling with New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks also tainted his reputation in New York.

#3 Michael Vick, QB

The Jets signed Vick in 2014 on a one-year, $5 million, deal, but the quarterback's spell in New York did not go well.

Vick, who was a four-time Pro Bowler when he joined the Jets, started just three games for the franchise and lost two. He wasn't re-signed the next season.

#2 Kimo von Oelhoffen, DE

The Jets signed Von Oelhoffen to a three-year deal worth $9.2 million in 2006, including a $3.2 million signing bonus. At the time, the pass rusher was 35 but was fresh off winning the Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately, Oelhoffen's stint in New York lasted just one season, where he recorded 28 total tackles and 1.0 sacks. He was released by the team in 2007.

#1 Trumaine Johnson, CB

Johnson was signed by the New York Jets on a five-year, $72.5 million, contract in 2018. His deal included $34 million in guaranteed money.

However, Johnson only played two years with the New York franchise after an underwhelming 2019 season where he played just seven games.

