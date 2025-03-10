5 worst free agency signings in Philadelphia Eagles history feat. Byron Maxwell

The Philadelphia Eagles were crowned Super Bowl winners last month after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game. While the Eagles will look to keep their core team intact, they will also look into the free agency market to identify players that can help them defend their title.

The Eagles have also made a few poor decisions in the free agency over the years, and here's a look at some of the worst of them in their franchise history.

Listing five worst free agent signings in Philadelphia Eagles history

NFL: Former Philadelphia Eagles star DeMarco Murray - Source: Imagn

#5 Stacy Andrews, OT

Andrews signed a six-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in February 2009. He ended up playing just one season with the franchise.

Andrews played 10 games for Philly, in which he started two games. He was then traded to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2010 offseason.

#4 DeMarco Murray, RB

The Eagles signed Murray from the free agency on a five-year, $40 million deal in 2015. The running back arrived in Philly on the back of winning the Offensive Player of the Year award with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

However, Murray failed to adapt to the Eagles' style of play, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry in his first and only season with the team. He was traded to the Tennessee Titans in March 2016.

#3 Byron Maxwell, CB

Maxwell inked a six-year, $63 million contract with the Eagles in 2015, which included $25 million in guaranteed money, but the cornerback ended up playing just one season in Philly.

Maxwell failed to live up to the hype during his stint with the Eagles and was traded to the Miami Dolphins in March 2016.

#2 Nnamdi Asomugha, CB

Asomugha was signed by the Eagles on a five-year, $60 million contract in 2011. His deal included $25 million in guaranteed money.

However, Asomugha went down as one of the biggest free agent busts in Eagles history. He spent two years with the franchise but struggled for the most part. After the 2012 season, Asomugha was released by the Eagles after failing to agree on a restructured contract.

#1 Demetress Bell, OT

Bell reportedly signed a five-year contract with the Eagles that was worth up to $34.5 million in 2012. After five starts, Bell lost his place in Philly's offensive line to King Dunlap.

Bell suffered a few injuries as well, which hampered his time with the Eagles, before he was released in February 2013.

