  5 worst RB rooms in the NFL ahead of training camp ft. Colts

5 worst RB rooms in the NFL ahead of training camp ft. Colts

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 21, 2024 07:23 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor is the lone star in the Colts' RB room

Running back was once one of the most important positions in football, but it has long taken a backseat to the passing game. Nevertheless, it still plays a sizable role in some of today's offenses.

That's evident in the the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons, who have running back tandems capable of inflicting plenty of damage on the ground (Jahmyr Gibbs/David Montgomery, De'Von Achane/Raheem Mostert, and Bijan Robinson/Tyler Allgeier respectively).

However, there are teams who desperately need to add to their corps, whether it be another star or a capable backup to said star.

5) Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott is back with the Dallas Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott is back with the Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott is once again a Cowboy; but the team he rejoins has greatly evolved, especially in the ground game.

Tony Pollard, the man who surpassed him in his last two seasons in Arlington, has left for the Tennessee Titans. The team has added Royce Freeman and extended Rico Dowdle for depth, but one still cannot help but wonder why Jerry Jones didn't go for a rookie who could provide better competition in the Draft.

So overall, the Cowboys do have a decent RB corps; but given the expectations before Elliott returned, they still have much rehabilitation to do to its image.

4) Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon represents a huge loss for the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Mixon represents a huge loss for the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals arguably made a huge mistake by ditching Joe Mixon.

He was coming off the fourth 1,000-yard season of his career, but instead of recommitting to him, they just traded him to the Houston Texans for a mere seventh-round pick - a shockingly poor return for a player of his caliber.

The man who replaces him, Zack Moss, has proven himself a capable backup through his career. But excelling as a starter may be far-fetched.

3) Indianapolis Colts

Zack Moss was a good role player in Indianapolis, but the Colts opted to ditch him
Zack Moss was a good role player in Indianapolis, but the Colts opted to ditch him

Speaking of Zack Moss, the team he left behind has a self-made problem.

As the 2023-24 season progressed, the Indianapolis Colts finally aquiesced to Jonathan Taylor's demands and extended him - for three years and $42 million, to be exact. But in the offseason, they neglected to keep Moss, depriving themselves of much-needed depth.

The one saving grace to the team is that Evan Hull will return from the knee injury that ended his rookie campaign right in his first game. But until then, RB is still a problem.

2) New York Giants

Saquon Barkley represents a huge loss for the New York Giants
Saquon Barkley represents a huge loss for the New York Giants

Losing Saquon Barkley in free agency after refusing to extend him long-term is already bad enough. But losing him to a divisional rival is worse.

With the two-time Pro Bowler now a Philadelphia Eagle who is expected to be heavily booed once he returns to MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants have since pivoted towards Devin Singletary, who to be fair has been a very good starter in his career, having at least 800 yards in his last three seasons.

However, it's the depth behind him that hampers the team. Rookies Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Dante Miller may break out, but Jashaun Corbin and Eric Gray have no hope.

1) Las Vegas Raiders

Alexander Mattison represents a downgrade at RB for the Las Vegas Raiders
Alexander Mattison represents a downgrade at RB for the Las Vegas Raiders

Ditching Josh Jacobs was somewhat understandable for the Las Vegas Raiders. He was not his peak self in the 2023-24 season, notching up career-worsts in rushing yards (805) and rushing touchdowns (six).

However, those are still better than what free-agency signing Alexander Mattison had in that same timespan - 700 and zero. Yet coach Antonio Pierce, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and general manager Tom Telesco think the man who was released by the Minnesota Vikings halfway through his contract will be a worthy successor.

That notion seems very far-fetched, and that is not to mention the overall depth of the corps. Zamir White? Brittain Brown? Ameer Abdullah? The Raiders will need miracles from them to be competitive.

