5 of the worst training rooms in the NFL feat. Kansas City Chiefs and more

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl for the last two years, but the players still believe there's room for improvement with the facilities. That said, they are far from the only team facing critiques over the provided training rooms. The NFL PA put out the results of a survey conducted over the course of the 2023 season, asking roughly 1700 players about their conditions.

Here are the top five worst training rooms in the league as voted on by players.

#5 - Los Angeles Rams (C-) 28th

Aaron Donald at Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the newest stadiums in the league but still have training facilities that players argue have fallen short of par. Players are overwhelmingly satisfied with the size of the physical therapist staff and the training staff, but their opinions on the survey have ranked the cold and hot tub space available as the worst in the league.

#4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (D+) 29th

TJ Watt at Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

One common complaint for the Pittsburgh Steelers was the lack of a sauna. Most teams allegedly have one, leaving the Steelers behind the 8-ball. The most common complaint, however, was regarding the size of the training staff. Players complained of understaffing and felt that more trainers were necessary.

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers (D+) 30th

Keenan Allen at Los Angeles Chargers v Green Bay Packers

The Los Angeles Chargers share an essentially brand-new stadium with the Los Angeles Rams and the complaints between the two teams are as plentiful about their training rooms as any two teams in the league. The main complaint from Chargers players was the space available in the hot and cold tubs. Put simply, there wasn't enough space.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs (D) 31st

Travis Kelce at AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs are a team that has seen few criticisms during the Patrick Mahomes era, but the team's players are one of the most unhappy units with their training room in the league. The biggest complaint surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs' training room was a short-staffed training and therapist group, ranking 31st in satisfaction on the survey.

#1 - Washington Commanders (F-) 32nd

Terry McLaurin at San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders

The Commanders have taken some shots over the years, but even the players have had enough of certain aspects of the organization, at least when it comes to their training room. Per the survey, the biggest complaints seemed to be about the cold and hot tubs.

The cold and hot tubs were often complained to be too small, not up to sanitary standards, and subject to common breakdowns. The training staff and therapists were also a subject of critique with players complaining of the team being understaffed at a clip higher than any other team.