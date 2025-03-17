5 WRs New York Jets should target in 2025 NFL draft feat. Matthew Golden

The New York Jets have addressed some of their needs during the NFL offseason, but one priority remains: finding a WR2 to pair with Garrett Wilson, as giving Justin Fields another weapon in the Jets' offense would be a major boost.

Ad

Let’s take a deeper dive into some wide receivers they should consider drafting.

5 WRs New York Jets should target in 2025 NFL draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. Matthew Golden

Matthew Golden is expected to be one of the top wide receivers off the board after an excellent NFL combine performance. He is an exceptional route runner with a quick first step that forces defenders to play catch-up right away.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Golden had a career-best season in 2024 with the Texas Longhorns, recording 58 catches for 987 yards (17.0 yards per reception) and nine touchdowns.

#2. Tetairoa McMillan

Arizona Wildcats receiver Tetairoa McMillan is one of the best wideouts in the draft class. He finished the season with 84 receptions for 1,319 yards (15.7 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns, marking his second consecutive 1,300-plus-yard season.

McMillan stands tall at 6-foot-5 and has active hands to break through press coverage. He would be an excellent complement to Garrett Wilson.

Ad

#3. Emeka Egbuka

The New York Jets been stockpiling Ohio State Buckeyes talent on offense, so why not add the program’s all-time leading receiver, Emeka Egbuka? He would pair well with Garrett Wilson, especially given his ability to find soft spots in zone coverage.

Egbuka is a physical route runner with a strong running style. He finished the 2024 season with 81 receptions for 1,011 yards (12.5 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns, capping it off with a national championship.

Ad

#4. Luther Burden III

Luther Burden III from the Missouri Tigers is one of the most exciting prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has elite ball-tracking skills and elusiveness, making him a dangerous slot receiver at the next level.

Burden posted 61 catches for 676 yards (11.1 yards per reception) and six touchdowns in 2024. In 2023, he recorded 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns, proving he can be a dominant force on the field.

#5. Tre Harris

Tre Harris is an explosive playmaker with size and physicality, making him a big target who can break tackles after contested catches. His long strides help him separate from defenders, and he has the potential to excel at creating plays after the catch. Pairing him with quarterback Justin Fields could be a great fit.

Harris is coming off his best college football season with the Ole Miss Rebels, recording 60 receptions for 1,030 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.