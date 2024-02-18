5 WRs Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs should target in 2024 feat. Tyler Lockett

The Kansas City Chiefs just won back-to-back Super Bowls and Patrick Mahomes expressed an intent to become the first three-peat in NFL history. Doing so would be quite the challenge. To make that a little easier, finding a good, reliable wide receiver is necessary. Fortunately, it's a good offseason to look at that position.

Wide receivers the Chiefs need to get for Patrick Mahomes

5) Xavier Worthy

A recent mock draft had the Kansas City Chiefs taking Xavier Worthy out of Texas at 32 overall. Patrick Mahomes dominated with a speed threat in Tyreek Hill, so adding a speedy wide receiver like Worthy in the draft is a great way to address the need without spending too much money in free agency, which allows them to keep Chris Jones and other key players.

4) DJ Chark

DJ Chark is an option for the Chiefs

DJ Chark showed flashes of top-tier play in Carolina, but he will likely not be returning there. He has some speed and can generate big plays. Being behind other targets and in an Andy Reid offense with Mahomes would be excellent for him, and he's likely to come at an extreme discount after a down year.

3) Tyler Lockett

Should the Chiefs go after Tyler Lockett?

Tyler Lockett could be an interesting choice for the Chiefs. He would necessitate a trade, but there's hardly been a more reliable receiver over the last several years. With both DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the roster, Lockett feels like the most likely trade candidate for the Seattle Seahawks to save some money and would be a great weapon for Mahomes.

2) Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel would be a good choice for the Chiefs

Curtis Samuel is a wide receiver who's good at creating and utilizing space and can run the ball as well. He's a great choice for the Chiefs for multiple reasons. He would be the third option behind Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice but that under-the-radar aspect would allow him to thrive. Samuel would also be a great weapon to diversify the run game and he's going to be much cheaper than a lot of other options.

1) Mike Evans

Mike Evans is not a young option. He's 30, so this isn't necessarily a move any team would make for their future. Fortunately, the Chiefs are all about the present. If Mike Evans can get 1,000 yards with the ghost of Tom Brady, Jameis Winston and a cast-off Baker Mayfield, then he could do All-Pro things with Patrick Mahomes.