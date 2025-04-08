5 WRs with most TDs in college football available in 2025 NFL draft feat. Travis Hunter 

The 2025 NFL draft is right around the corner, and the wide receiver position is one of the most coveted in the NFL now that it has become a pass-first league. This draft class is rich with talent at the position, but there are a few hidden gems in the class that produced big numbers in the touchdowns department in 2024 that are being overlooked.

Here's a closer look at the five wide receivers in the draft who had the most receiving touchdowns last season.

5 WRs with most TDs in college football available in the 2025 NFL draft

#1. Travis Hunter

This was a no-brainer. Travis Hunter is, arguably, the best available receiver in the NFL draft. He led the Colorado Buffaloes in touchdown receptions with 15 as quarterback Shedeur Sanders' favorite target in the offense.

He finished up his senior campaign with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards to go along with his 15 touchdowns. His two-way playing ability makes him one of the most coveted players in the draft, and he's expected to be one of the first few picks off the board.

While Hunter's 15 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball are an amazing stat line, it wasn't enough for the Heisman Trophy winner to lead all wide receivers in the nation. That title goes to our next receiver.

#2. Nick Nash

Some fans may not have heard of Nick Nash. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder plays out of San Jose State, where he has played all five seasons of his collegiate football. This past season, Nash exploded with 104 receptions on the year, for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns. The 24-year-old helped the Spartans amass an overall record of 7-6. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he clocked a 4.57-second 40-yard dash.

Nash might not be a name that many NFL draft analysts are speaking of. But if a team takes a chance on him in the latter rounds, or signs him as an undrafted free agent, they could select a player who has the potential to be the gem of the draft class.

#3. Kyle Williams

Kyle Williams is also a receiver that teams could give a look at in the latter rounds of the draft. Williams just wrapped up his senior season with the Washington State Cougars and was a touchdown magnet throughout the year.

Williams hauled in 70 catches for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver also showed off some blazing speed at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.40 40-yard dash.

Williams is especially dangerous after the catch, and could provide an NFL team with a late-round deep threat steal if selected by a team with a quarterback with an arm big enough to deliver him the football.

#4. Jerjuan Newton

Jerjuan Newton is another wide receiver who may be flying under draft analysts' radars. Newton played all six seasons of his collegiate career with the Toledo Rockets. His senior season with the football program could not have gone better. Newton caught 72 passes for 1,011 yards and 11 touchdowns. Newton is likely to be a player who teams would need to take a chance on with a seventh-round selection, or sign as an undrafted free agent.

However, Newton has done everything he can to put NFL scouts and executives on notice. Especially after his Pro Day with Toledo.

“I just wanted to come out and showcase my talent to the scouts, and show up for the University of Toledo and for myself,” Newton said via HeroSports.com. “They [NFL scouts] really wanted me to come out and show how fast I run. I think I did a good job of that today. Now I’ll just wait for the draft and see what happens.”

#5. Emeka Egbuka

Emeka Egbuka was a predictable name to put on this list, but due to his sheer production and ability, he had to be mentioned. Egbuka was part of the 2024 national champion Ohio State Buckeyes team.

The senior caught 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdown receptions. Standing at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, and clocking in a 4.40-yard dash time, Egbuka is expected to be a late first-round draft pick come draft night in April.

If that is the case, Egbuka could find himself on an NFL team that is a bit more established, and could only be one or two pieces away from making it to a deep playoff run.

Fans should keep an eye out for all five of these men come draft night when the festivities kick off from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24 to April 26.

