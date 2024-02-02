5 WRs who won the Super Bowl MVP award since 2000 ft. Julian Edelman, Cooper Kupp

The Super Bowl MVP award is given to the most influential player in the big game. While the accolade is generally won by quarterbacks, there have been five wideouts who have clinched the coveted award in the 21st century.

With the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco Super Bowl LVIII showdown just around the corner, fans may be eager to know about the five wideouts who claimed the MVP award since 2000.

5 wideouts who won Super Bowl MVP in the 21st century

Former New England Patriots WR Deion Branch

#1. Deion Branch, 2005, New England Patriots

Branch was the first Super Bowl MVP winner of the 21st century. He won the coveted award in 2005 when the New England Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-21 at Alltel Stadium.

In the big game, Branch racked up 133 yards on 11 receptions. Despite not scoring a touchdown, he played a big role in influencing the game.

#2. Hines Ward, 2006, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ward was named the MVP at Super Bowl 2006 when the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10 at Ford Field. The wideout recorded 123 receiving yards, including a 43-yard touchdown catch on five receptions.

Ward went on to win another Super Bowl ring with the Steelers in 2009.

#3. Santonio Holmes, 2009, Pittsburgh Steelers

Holmes was given the MVP award at Super Bowl 2009 when the Steelers took down the Arizona Cardinals, 27-23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The receiver posted nine receptions for 131 yards and caught a game-winning six-yard touchdown in the final moments of the contest.

#4. Julian Edelman, 2019, New England Patriots

Edelman won the Super Bowl MVP award in 2019 when his Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The wideout caught a game-high 10 receptions for 143 yards in the postseason finale.

It was the first time that Edelman won the MVP award at the Super Bowl. He also finished his career with three Super Bowl rings.

#5. Cooper Kupp, 2022, Los Angeles Rams

Kupp is the latest wideout to win the Super Bowl MVP award. He picked up the honor in 2022 when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20 in the big game.

Kupp finished with 92 yards on eight receptions and two touchdowns.