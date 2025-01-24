5 youngest head coaches in NFL history ft. Sean McVay

Being an NFL head coach is no easy task. There is a lot of responsibility that comes with the job, and teams generally prefer hiring experienced coaches to handle the players.

However, some teams have given young coaches an opportunity and there have been a few who have passed the test with flying colors while others, not so much. On that note, here's a look at five of the youngest head coaches in NFL history at the time of signing their contracts.

5 youngest NFL HCs in history

#5. Raheem Morris (DOB: Sept. 3, 1976)

Raheem Morris was appointed as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009. At the time, he was 32 years and four months old. He led the team for three seasons, posting a rather underwhelming 17-31 record before being fired in January 2012.

#4. John Michelosen (DOB: Feb. 13, 1916)

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired John Michelosen as their head coach in 1948. At the time, he was 32 years and two months old. Michelosen was with the Steelers for four seasons and compiled a 20-26-2 record.

#3. Harland Svare (DOB: Nov. 25, 1930)

Harland Svare was hired by the LA Rams in 1962 when he was 31 years and 11 months old. Svare was with the Rams for four years and posted a 14-31-3 record with the franchise.

#2. Lane Kiffin (DOB: May 9, 1975)

Lane Kiffin was appointed as the head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders in 2007. He was 31 years and 8 months old when he signed his contract. However, Kiffin lasted just over a season with the Raiders, posting a 5-15 record with the team. As per reports, he was fired in September 2008 due to differences with the late Al Davis, then-owner of the franchise.

#1. Sean McVay (DOB: Jan. 24, 1986)

Sean McVay is the youngest head coach appointment in NFL history. He was 30 years and 11 months old when he signed to become the coach of the LA Rams in January 2017. McVay, who is still in his role as the Rams' coach, led the team to Super Bowl glory in 2022.

