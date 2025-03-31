5 youngest NFL head coaches in 2025 season feat. Sean McVay

NFL owners have been choosing head coaches in a consistent pattern over the last five years. Kellen Moore, who was recently appointed the new New Orleans Saints coach, is the most recent of up to 15 individuals in their 30s to be appointed as an NFL head coach in that span.

The pattern of employing young head coaches in the NFL is informally termed the "Sean McVay Effect," following Sean McVay's achievements with the LA Rams, who appointed him in 2017, at the age of 30.

Here, we'll examine the league's youngest head coaches ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Five youngest NFL head coaches in 2025

#5 - Liam Coen (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 39 years and 4 months old

Liam Coen speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

Liam Coen, who clocked 39 in November, was appointed to replace Doug Pederson as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in January.

To transform the Jaguars into a top NFL offense, Coen will now be tasked with getting the strongest possible performance out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and assisting second-year receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in building on his stellar rookie year.

Having guided the Tampa Bay Bucs to a top-five scoring offense in 2024, Coen has experience with offenses in the league. Additionally, he was a member of the Rams' staff during their 2018 Super Bowl run.

#4 - Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams) - 39 years and 2 months old

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay - Source: Imagn

Despite entering his ninth season as an NFL head coach in 2025, Sean McVay is still two months younger than Liam Coen.

After being hired as the Rams' coach at 30, McVay oversaw a dramatic transformation that sent the team to the postseason on his first try. He also guided the Rams to the Super Bowl in his second season, but the club fell short against the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots.

McVay led the Rams to their first Super Bowl victory in over 20 years in his fifth season as coach.

Even though McVay will be coaching the Rams for the ninth season in 2024, he is still one of the league's youngest coaches.

#3 - Ben Johnson (Chicago Bears) - 38 years and 10 months old

Ben Johnson speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

After three years in various coaching roles with the Detroit Lions, Ben Johnson was hired in January to become the Chicago Bears head coach.

Johnson, 38, is now responsible for enhancing the performance of quarterback Caleb Williams and key players such as wide receivers D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze, tight end Cole Kmet and running back D'Andre Swift, following the Bears' ranking among the lowest-scoring offenses in the league last year.

#2 - Mike Macdonald (Seattle Seahawks) - 37 years and 9 months old

Mike Macdonald speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

Mike Macdonald was the league's youngest coach when he was hired as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in January 2024. However, he has dropped to second place now ahead of the 2025 season.

Upon inheriting a team that had achieved nine victories in each of the preceding two seasons, Macdonald guided the Seahawks to a 10-win season in 2024. Nevertheless, this was insufficient for postseason qualification.

#1 - Kellen Moore (New Orleans Saints) - 36 years and 8 months old

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore Introductory Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Kellen Moore directed a Philadelphia Eagles offense that placed second in the NFL for rushing in 2024, with running back Saquon Barkley spearheading the effort by accumulating 2,005 rushing yards during the regular season.

In February, Moore called the plays for the Eagles as they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. As a result of his outstanding efforts, he was hired as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, making him the league's youngest coach ahead of the 2025 campaign.

It now remains to be seen whether Moore, who won't turn 37 until July, will have the maturity to lead an NFL team and coaching staff.

