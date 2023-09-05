50 best Anthony Richardson-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is one of the most athletic quarterbacks to enter the NFL. The Florida Gators alum had a Draft Combine for the ages and was selected No. 4 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson comes into the NFL after a tipsy-turvy college football career. He only played in 24 games at the collegiate level, starting a meager 13 of those games.

However, the Colts are betting on his dual-threat ability and high ceiling. Of course, expectations must be tapered as Richardson is stepping up in competition from the collegiate level. It's a grown-up league, and there will be some growing pains.

Players like Anthony Richardson are assets in fantasy football, as their dual-threat ability racks up fantasy points weekly. Hence, fans can expect to see Richardson as a key fantasy football feature in the coming years.

AFC Richardson Air Richardson Anthony does it! Anthony got Game Anthony's Colts Ant-Man Colt Following Colt Shoulder Dual Threat Tony Dual-threat nightmare Filthy Rich Florida’s Finest From the Combine to the Gridiron FSU to the IND Gator Man Get Rich Scheme Get Richardson or Die Trying If I were a Rich Man Indy's Shiny new QB Irsays Draft Gem Isray Can You See Isray’s Folly Keep calm, Tony's here Monster in these Indy Streets Nightmare in Indy Poor Richard’s Almanac Rad Richardson Razor Sharp Richardson Rich Indianapolis Rich takes it downtown Rich to the Gate RICHardson in Life Richardson Man, Poor Man Richardson’s Running Run the Richardson Strike it, Rich TD – Rich TD Richardson TD RichYardsSon TD Tony That’s Rich The AR Big Show The Richardson Rebellion The Richardson Revolution The Talented Mr. Richardson There's no stopping Tony Till Rich do us Part Tony Dancer Tony Soprano in Indy Tony’s Pizza