50+ best Las Vegas Raiders-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2025

By Arnold
Published Jul 29, 2025 20:31 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp (image credit: IMAGN)

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era with Pete Carroll as their coach in the 2025 season. They will also have a new quarterback, Geno Smith, leading their offense.

Las Vegas fans are hoping that a new coach and quarterback will change the team's fortunes. However, some fantasy football players will look to create some cool team names around the franchise.

For Raiders fans who want a fantasy team name around the AFC West franchise, here are some creative options.

Top Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football team names

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at some Las Vegas Raiders-themed fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

  1. Raiders of the Lost QB
  2. Just Win, Baby
  3. Raiders of the Lost Yards
  4. Darth Raider
  5. AC/DC Back In Black
  6. The Silver Bullet Band
  7. Raider Nation
  8. RefrigeRaiders
  9. Gee, No QB
  10. Skinny Genos
  11. Smith & Co.
  12. By All Genes
  13. Stonewashed Genos
  14. Mean Gene and the Raider Machine
  15. GENOcide
  16. Citizen Smith
  17. See What I Gene
  18. Brock Solid
  19. Brock to the Future
  20. Brock of Ages
  21. The Brock Lobster
  22. Brockbuster
  23. Brock The House
  24. .I Dream of Jeanty
  25. Brady and Jeantymen
  26. Ashton Bowers
  27. Lights, Camera, Ashton!
  28. Jeantrification
  29. Jeanty Giant
  30. Hold the Mostert
  31. Mostert of Puppets
  32. Raheemian Rhapsody
  33. No Ketchup, Extra Mostert
  34. America’s Mostert Wanted
  35. Make the Mostert It
  36. Finding Raheemo
  37. Pete’s Chewing Gum
  38. Carroll of the Wild
  39. Sneaky Pete
  40. The Carroll-ing
  41. A Raid To Remember
  42. The Crosby Show
  43. Mark Davis Fresh Cuts
  44. The Bad Barbers
  45. Maxximum Effort
  46. Crosby Sweater
  47. Vegas Vindicators
  48. Raider Nation Domination
  49. Black Hole Heroes
  50. Sin City Scorers
  51. Silver State Smashers
  52. What Happens In Vegas Stays in Vegas

The Raiders will open their 2025 season on the road against the New England Patriots on Sept. 7. It will be interesting to see if Pete Carroll can lead the franchise in the playoffs in his first year coaching the team.

