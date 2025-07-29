50+ best Las Vegas Raiders-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era with Pete Carroll as their coach in the 2025 season. They will also have a new quarterback, Geno Smith, leading their offense.
Las Vegas fans are hoping that a new coach and quarterback will change the team's fortunes. However, some fantasy football players will look to create some cool team names around the franchise.
For Raiders fans who want a fantasy team name around the AFC West franchise, here are some creative options.
Top Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football team names
Here's a look at some Las Vegas Raiders-themed fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.
- Raiders of the Lost QB
- Just Win, Baby
- Raiders of the Lost Yards
- Darth Raider
- AC/DC Back In Black
- The Silver Bullet Band
- Raider Nation
- RefrigeRaiders
- Gee, No QB
- Skinny Genos
- Smith & Co.
- By All Genes
- Stonewashed Genos
- Mean Gene and the Raider Machine
- GENOcide
- Citizen Smith
- See What I Gene
- Brock Solid
- Brock to the Future
- Brock of Ages
- The Brock Lobster
- Brockbuster
- Brock The House
- .I Dream of Jeanty
- Brady and Jeantymen
- Ashton Bowers
- Lights, Camera, Ashton!
- Jeantrification
- Jeanty Giant
- Hold the Mostert
- Mostert of Puppets
- Raheemian Rhapsody
- No Ketchup, Extra Mostert
- America’s Mostert Wanted
- Make the Mostert It
- Finding Raheemo
- Pete’s Chewing Gum
- Carroll of the Wild
- Sneaky Pete
- The Carroll-ing
- A Raid To Remember
- The Crosby Show
- Mark Davis Fresh Cuts
- The Bad Barbers
- Maxximum Effort
- Crosby Sweater
- Vegas Vindicators
- Raider Nation Domination
- Black Hole Heroes
- Sin City Scorers
- Silver State Smashers
- What Happens In Vegas Stays in Vegas
The Raiders will open their 2025 season on the road against the New England Patriots on Sept. 7. It will be interesting to see if Pete Carroll can lead the franchise in the playoffs in his first year coaching the team.
