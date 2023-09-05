50 best Matthew Stafford-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

Whether Matthew Stafford will recover from elbow issues that transformed his most recent campaign into an unsuccessful season is likely the primary concern confronting the Los Angeles Rams in 2023.
Stafford, the Detroit Lions' first-round pick in the 2009 NFL draft, played for twelve years at the organization for three different coaches. He guided the Lions to four winning campaigns, three visits to the NFC playoffs, and a record-breaking 5,038-yard, 41-TD performance in 2011. Prior to the 2021 season, he was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams.
Before the 2023 season, it's difficult to put a finger on what version of Stafford will show up after a season marred by injuries.
The Rams won the Super Bowl under Stafford's lead two years ago, however, after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, the team finished the 2022 regular season with a 5-12 record. Stafford was also placed in the concussion procedure twice during the course of the season, and he eventually appeared in just nine contests.
Only time will tell how the former Detroit Lions quarterback performs in the upcoming season as Stafford gets ready for his third year with the Rams.
As he was for the majority of his first 13 seasons, Stafford still has all the ingredients to be one of the NFL's most efficient quarterbacks if he stays healthy, and that's a big if.
50 of the best Matthew Stafford-inspired fantasy football team names
Because Matt Stafford is such a likeable player and a strong-armed quarterback recognized for his capacity to make accurate passes and send deep throws across the field with exceptional precision, fantasy football managers could choose to name their squad after him.
For a player who deserves it, we have included several Matthew Stafford fantasy team names.
List of Matthew Stafford fantasy football team names to use in 2023:
- A Staff a Minute
- Built Stafford Tough
- Captain Stafford's Squad
- ExtraStaffordinary
- Ford Field
- Ford Mattstangs
- Inglorious Staffords
- Mattaboy
- Matterial Girl
- Matthew's League Legends
- Matthew's Point Pioneers
- Mattsimum Effort
- Mattsters of the Universe
- Mattster of His Domain
- Matturaly
- Matty Light 6-Pack
- Matt Last
- Matt the Magnificent
- Matt’s Amore
- Matt’s a Bingo
- Matt's Game Day Magic
- Out of the Staffordinary
- OverStaffinated
- SoFiford
- SoFi Stafford
- Staffing All the Way to The Bank
- Staffordinary Love
- Stafford and Son
- Stafford Infection
- Stafford Loans
- Stafford University
- Stafford's Scoring Storm
- Stafford's Showstoppers
- Stafford's Soaring Scores
- Stafford's Touchdown Rams
- Stafford's Touchdown Supremacy
- Staffortissimo
- Staffortnight Dance
- Staffortnight Skins
- StafFort Apache
- Staff Curry
- Staff Entrance
- Staff or Dare
- Staff Out Loud
- The A Matterial
- The Magic of Matt
- The Stafford Infections
- The Stafford Spectacle
- The Stafford Wives
- Well, Isn’t Matt Special?
- Who’s Staffing Now?
- You Can’t Stafford It
- You Can’t Stafford Not To
