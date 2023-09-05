50 best Matthew Stafford-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

Whether Matthew Stafford will recover from elbow issues that transformed his most recent campaign into an unsuccessful season is likely the primary concern confronting the Los Angeles Rams in 2023.

Stafford, the Detroit Lions' first-round pick in the 2009 NFL draft, played for twelve years at the organization for three different coaches. He guided the Lions to four winning campaigns, three visits to the NFC playoffs, and a record-breaking 5,038-yard, 41-TD performance in 2011. Prior to the 2021 season, he was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before the 2023 season, it's difficult to put a finger on what version of Stafford will show up after a season marred by injuries.

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

The Rams won the Super Bowl under Stafford's lead two years ago, however, after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, the team finished the 2022 regular season with a 5-12 record. Stafford was also placed in the concussion procedure twice during the course of the season, and he eventually appeared in just nine contests.

Only time will tell how the former Detroit Lions quarterback performs in the upcoming season as Stafford gets ready for his third year with the Rams.

As he was for the majority of his first 13 seasons, Stafford still has all the ingredients to be one of the NFL's most efficient quarterbacks if he stays healthy, and that's a big if.

Expand Tweet

50 of the best Matthew Stafford-inspired fantasy football team names

Because Matt Stafford is such a likeable player and a strong-armed quarterback recognized for his capacity to make accurate passes and send deep throws across the field with exceptional precision, fantasy football managers could choose to name their squad after him.

For a player who deserves it, we have included several Matthew Stafford fantasy team names.

Expand Tweet

List of Matthew Stafford fantasy football team names to use in 2023:

A Staff a Minute

Built Stafford Tough

Captain Stafford's Squad

ExtraStaffordinary

Ford Field

Ford Mattstangs

Inglorious Staffords

Mattaboy

Matterial Girl

Matthew's League Legends

Matthew's Point Pioneers

Mattsimum Effort

Mattsters of the Universe

Mattster of His Domain

Matturaly

Matty Light 6-Pack

Matt Last

Matt the Magnificent

Matt’s Amore

Matt’s a Bingo

Matt's Game Day Magic

Out of the Staffordinary

OverStaffinated

SoFiford

SoFi Stafford

Staffing All the Way to The Bank

Staffordinary Love

Stafford and Son

Stafford Infection

Stafford Loans

Stafford University

Stafford's Scoring Storm

Stafford's Showstoppers

Stafford's Soaring Scores

Stafford's Touchdown Rams

Stafford's Touchdown Supremacy

Staffortissimo

Staffortnight Dance

Staffortnight Skins

StafFort Apache

Staff Curry

Staff Entrance

Staff or Dare

Staff Out Loud

The A Matterial

The Magic of Matt

The Stafford Infections

The Stafford Spectacle

The Stafford Wives

Well, Isn’t Matt Special?

Who’s Staffing Now?

You Can’t Stafford It

You Can’t Stafford Not To

Also read: 500+ Funny Fantasy Football Team Names 2023

Confused about Who should I start? Improve your decisions with the ultimate tool to dominate your fantasy football!