50+ clever fantasy football team names to try out in 2025

The 2025 NFL regular season kicks off on Sept. 4 when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. With a new season beginning, fantasy football fans are also getting ready for some exciting battles with their friends.

While playing fantasy football, it's also important to come up with creative and unique team names that can help you stand out. Some believe that a team name is notable and can help you avoid punishments, even if you don't score big fantasy points.

If you're finding it hard to create a clever fantasy team name ahead of the 2025 NFL season, we've created a list of team names that you can pick from.

Clever fantasy football team names to use in 2025 season

Here's a look at 50+ of the most clever team names for users to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

The Princess McBride Saquon for the Team Love Thy Nabers It's Miller Time No Ketchup, Extra Mostert Kupp Fiction That’s What Shaheed Said LaPorta Potty When one Shedeur closes, another one opens Omarion's Belt Carry on my CamWard son You're a Wizard, Harris! I'm Just Ken! How I Kmet Your Mother The Young and the Russ-Less I Gotta Figure Out How to Make Mooney On This Thing Dude, Where's My Carr? Hot Chubb Time Machine A Worthy Competitor Vintage Charbonnet Blood, Sweat, and Spears Skyy's the Limit Ridley or Not, Here I Come Saturdays Are For The Boyds I Maye score tonight 50 Shades of Trey Sacks and the City Breece's Pieces No Punt Intended Kelce's Kingdom We Built This Griddy For Kyren Out Loud America's Next Top Waddle CeeDee EeeEffGee Good Will Hunter Two Gains, One Kupp To infinity and De'Von!e He Hurts Me Better Call Hall King of the Hill Mayfield of Dreams Ja'Marr The Merrier Amon A Mission A Kittle Too Late I Can't Find McConkeys Conner Among Thieves Aiyukidding Me? Silence of the Lamb Assassin's Reed Brockback Mountain D. Adams Family Brockback Mountain Murray Had a Little Lamb

