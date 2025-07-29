  • home icon
50+ general fantasy football team names to try out in 2025

By Arnold
Published Jul 29, 2025 19:57 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty
The 2025 NFL season is nearing, which will also spring fantasy football fans into action over the next few weeks. However, before creating your fantasy team, you need to come up with a creative and unique team name.

While some choose to stand out from the rest with their fantasy team name, others use simple and general names about their favorite team or players.

If you're struggling to come up with ideas for your fantasy football team name this year, we've got you covered with some common ideas.

General fantasy football team names to use in the 2025 season

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Imagn
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at some general fantasy names for users to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

  1. 24 Garrett Gold
  2. 3rd And Jauan
  3. 90 Day Javonte
  4. A Travisty
  5. Achane In The Membrane
  6. Air Jordan Addison/Love
  7. Aiyukidding Me?
  8. Aiyukrazy?
  9. All Throws Lead To Rome
  10. All’s Fair In Loveland War
  11. Always A McBridesmaid
  12. America's Next Top Waddle
  13. Amon A Roll
  14. Ashton 3:16
  15. Ashton To Ashton, Dust To Dust
  16. Assassin's Reed
  17. Aw Shoughs
  18. BeetleJuszczyk
  19. Big Dak/Diggs Energy
  20. Blood, Sweat, And Spears
  21. Boba Legette
  22. Bower Rangers
  23. Brazilian Boutte Lift
  24. Breece Hall Pass
  25. Brock & Roll
  26. Brock Bowers Bring Zay Flowers
  27. Brock Of Ages
  28. Cam You Dig It?
  29. Can I Burrow $5?
  30. Can You Take Me Kyler
  31. CeeDeeCee Guidelines
  32. Chillin’ Like A McMillan
  33. Christian Mingle
  34. Cold As Rice
  35. D. Adams Family
  36. Damn, Daniels
  37. Dan Campbell’s Soup
  38. Darn Tuten
  39. Dart Vader
  40. Darth Nabers
  41. Don't Puka The Bear
  42. Drop It Like It's Hock
  43. Emeka Mistake
  44. Emeka My Dreams Come True
  45. Fire The Gannons
  46. For Kyren Out Loud
  47. Forgive And Legette
  48. Freaks And Tyreeks
  49. Full Mooney
  50. Gardners Of The Galaxy
  51. Getting Baked
  52. God, I Need A Win
  53. Goff Balls
  54. Golden Digger
  55. Green Eggs And Hampton
  56. Griddy Committee

The 2025 NFL regular season will kick off with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

