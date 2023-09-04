50+ Kyler Murray Fantasy Football Names to try out in 2023

Kyler Murray, the quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals, is attempting to recover from a surgery on his knee which led to him missing the last few weeks of the 2022 campaign. He has frequently asserted that he does not desire to put himself in risk or put this squad in harm's way by returning too soon because the recuperation phase is still an uncertain target.

Since assuming the role of Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback, Murray has been entertaining for viewers to enjoy. He has done well, but he has also struggled and doesn't appear to be able to get beyond good to exceptional.

Murray participated in 12 games last year before being hurt against the New England Patriots in Week 13. Before the injury, his performance wasn't particularly spectacular and his club was experiencing a lot of trouble. Murray's passing was generally imprecise, and he lacked enthusiasm when the club fell behind and out of contention.

Murray is anticipated to play at an elevated standard and rack up lots of fantasy points after he recovers from the injury. We won't examine Murray's fantasy football potential in this piece, though. Rather, we'd explore some of the best Kyler Murray-related fantasy football player names.

50 of the best Kyler Murray-inspired fantasy football team names

Our Kyler Murray fantasy football team names commemorate a quarterback who has the potential to become one of the all-time greats in the NFL.

In his career, Murray has excelled at all tiers of competition. He received the Gatorade Football Player of the Year award in his Texas high school team. He received the Heisman Trophy while he was a student at Oklahoma.

Kyler Murray and his team will have to wait to see what the 2023 season has in store for them. But, if you decide to add him to your fantasy football squad, you may want to choose one of these witty names.

Cobra Kyler

Cold-Blooded Kylers

Contract Kylers

Eat, Drink, and Be Murray

Hail Murray

Hail Murray Heroes

Hip Hip Hip Murray

Kyler Instinct

Murray Dance Studio

MurReboot

Natural Born Kyler

Kobra Ky

Kye for Talent

Kylearning Curve

Kylearning to Fly

Kylers of the Flower Moon

Kyler Bees

Kyler B’s

Kyler Instincts

Kyler Jenner

Kyler on the Loose

Kyler Party

Kyler Shrews

Kyler Soze

Kyler Whale

Kyler Workout

Kyler XY

Kyler the Creator

Kyler’s Air Raid Assassins

Kyler’s Cardinals Crusaders

Kyler's Film Club

Kyler’s Red Zone Revolution

Kyler, will you Murray me?

Kylurkers

Ky of the Beholder

K.C. Murrsterpiece

Murrary's Merry Men

Murray and the Gridiron Gurus

Murray Christmas

Murray of Hope

Murray’s Magic Men

Murray-up Offense

Serial Kylers

Stone Cold Kylers

There’s Something About Murray

The Final Murray

The Giants’ Kyler

The Kyler Inside Me

The Kyler That Stalked Arizona

The Murray Mayhem

The Murray Mirage

The Murray You Know

Thrill Murray

Where's Your Murray?