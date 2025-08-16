50+ Taylor Swift-themed fantasy football names to try out in 2025

Taylor Swift has become a popular figure in the NFL ever since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023. Since then, the pop music star has often attended Chiefs games to support her boyfriend and the franchise.

Ad

As we get closer to the start of the 2025 NFL season, fans are gearing up to create their fantasy football teams. However, it's important to come up with a creative and unique team name to stick out from the rest of the group.

If you want to create a fantasy football team around Swift, we've got you covered.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taylor Swift-themed fantasy football team names to try in 2025

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NHL: Taylor Swift (L) with her boyfriend Travis Kelce - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at some Taylor Swift-themed fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

Shake It Goff Shake It Offense The Championship Is Mine Swift Victory Swift Kick In The Butt Arthur Blank Space Taylor Made Roster The Squad Trophy, You Belong With Me You Belong With Kelce Hi, I’m The Champion, It’s Me We Are Never Ever Trading Together We Are Never Ever Losing Team of My Wildest Dreams Ball Too Well Last Great Chiefs Dynasty Taylor In Tennessee Taylor Made Defense To Win Blank Space Ballers Endzone Game Cruel Summer Stunners Jordan Love Story Twenty-Tua Jonathan Taylor Swift Look Who You Made Me Draft Electric Touchdown Betting Man (Taylor’s Version) You Winning The Trophy Was A Fairytale Forever & Always A Champion Tortured Pitts Department Get Away Carr Tortured Drafters Department Dak to December Dallas Cowboys like me This is me trying to win a championship Only The Bryce Young Drake London Boy Out of the Robert Woods Soon Your Fantasy Team Will Get Better Red (Zone) My Kelce Lies Over The Ocean Call Me Kelce Taylor's Titans All Swift And No Play The Swift Offense To Taylorland And Beyond Taylor & The Beanstalk Moving Swiftly Into The End Zone A Swift Turnover Kelce's Love Story How About Taylor?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.