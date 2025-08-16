50+ Taylor Swift-themed fantasy football names to try out in 2025

Taylor Swift has become a popular figure in the NFL ever since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023. Since then, the pop music star has often attended Chiefs games to support her boyfriend and the franchise.
As we get closer to the start of the 2025 NFL season, fans are gearing up to create their fantasy football teams. However, it's important to come up with a creative and unique team name to stick out from the rest of the group.
If you want to create a fantasy football team around Swift, we've got you covered.
Taylor Swift-themed fantasy football team names to try in 2025
Here's a look at some Taylor Swift-themed fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.
- Shake It Goff
- Shake It Offense
- The Championship Is Mine
- Swift Victory
- Swift Kick In The Butt
- Arthur Blank Space
- Taylor Made Roster
- The Squad
- Trophy, You Belong With Me
- You Belong With Kelce
- Hi, I’m The Champion, It’s Me
- We Are Never Ever Trading Together
- We Are Never Ever Losing
- Team of My Wildest Dreams
- Ball Too Well
- Last Great Chiefs Dynasty
- Taylor In Tennessee
- Taylor Made Defense To Win
- Blank Space Ballers
- Endzone Game
- Cruel Summer Stunners
- Jordan Love Story
- Twenty-Tua
- Jonathan Taylor Swift
- Look Who You Made Me Draft
- Electric Touchdown
- Betting Man (Taylor’s Version)
- You Winning The Trophy Was A Fairytale
- Forever & Always A Champion
- Tortured Pitts Department
- Get Away Carr
- Tortured Drafters Department
- Dak to December
- Dallas Cowboys like me
- This is me trying to win a championship
- Only The Bryce Young
- Drake London Boy
- Out of the Robert Woods
- Soon Your Fantasy Team Will Get Better
- Red (Zone)
- My Kelce Lies Over The Ocean
- Call Me Kelce
- Taylor's Titans
- All Swift And No Play
- The Swift Offense
- To Taylorland And Beyond
- Taylor & The Beanstalk
- Moving Swiftly Into The End Zone
- A Swift Turnover
- Kelce's Love Story
- How About Taylor?
