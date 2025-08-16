  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 50+ Taylor Swift-themed fantasy football names to try out in 2025

50+ Taylor Swift-themed fantasy football names to try out in 2025

By Arnold
Modified Aug 16, 2025 15:14 GMT
50+ Taylor Swift-themed fantasy football names to try out in 2025 (Image Credits - GETTY)
50+ Taylor Swift-themed fantasy football names to try out in 2025 (Image Credits - GETTY)

Taylor Swift has become a popular figure in the NFL ever since she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023. Since then, the pop music star has often attended Chiefs games to support her boyfriend and the franchise.

Ad

As we get closer to the start of the 2025 NFL season, fans are gearing up to create their fantasy football teams. However, it's important to come up with a creative and unique team name to stick out from the rest of the group.

If you want to create a fantasy football team around Swift, we've got you covered.

Taylor Swift-themed fantasy football team names to try in 2025

also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NHL: Taylor Swift (L) with her boyfriend Travis Kelce - Source: Imagn
NHL: Taylor Swift (L) with her boyfriend Travis Kelce - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at some Taylor Swift-themed fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

  1. Shake It Goff
  2. Shake It Offense
  3. The Championship Is Mine
  4. Swift Victory
  5. Swift Kick In The Butt
  6. Arthur Blank Space
  7. Taylor Made Roster
  8. The Squad
  9. Trophy, You Belong With Me
  10. You Belong With Kelce
  11. Hi, I’m The Champion, It’s Me
  12. We Are Never Ever Trading Together
  13. We Are Never Ever Losing
  14. Team of My Wildest Dreams
  15. Ball Too Well
  16. Last Great Chiefs Dynasty
  17. Taylor In Tennessee
  18. Taylor Made Defense To Win
  19. Blank Space Ballers
  20. Endzone Game
  21. Cruel Summer Stunners
  22. Jordan Love Story
  23. Twenty-Tua
  24. Jonathan Taylor Swift
  25. Look Who You Made Me Draft
  26. Electric Touchdown
  27. Betting Man (Taylor’s Version)
  28. You Winning The Trophy Was A Fairytale
  29. Forever & Always A Champion
  30. Tortured Pitts Department
  31. Get Away Carr
  32. Tortured Drafters Department
  33. Dak to December
  34. Dallas Cowboys like me
  35. This is me trying to win a championship
  36. Only The Bryce Young
  37. Drake London Boy
  38. Out of the Robert Woods
  39. Soon Your Fantasy Team Will Get Better
  40. Red (Zone)
  41. My Kelce Lies Over The Ocean
  42. Call Me Kelce
  43. Taylor's Titans
  44. All Swift And No Play
  45. The Swift Offense
  46. To Taylorland And Beyond
  47. Taylor & The Beanstalk
  48. Moving Swiftly Into The End Zone
  49. A Swift Turnover
  50. Kelce's Love Story
  51. How About Taylor?
About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications