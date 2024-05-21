6 NFL QBs who will have a better season than Tua Tagovailoa in 2024 feat. CJ Stroud

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be entering his fifth NFL season this fall.

Last season, Tagovailoa was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career while leading the league in passing yards.

In 2023, Tagovailoa threw 29 touchdowns (tied for 5th), 4,679 passing yards (1st), 14 interceptions (tied for 4th), and had a 60.8 quarterback rating (10th.)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami made it to the playoffs as a wild-card team and suffered a 26-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in a cold, dreadful game in Kansas City.

Tagovailoa has yet to make it past the wild-card round of the playoffs in his four seasons as Miami's quarterback.

6 NFL quarterbacks that will have a better season than Tua Tagovailoa

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

Tua Tagovailoa is considered by many to be a top-10 quarterback in the NFL. With the weapons that he has on offense (Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, etc.) it is easy for him to flourish in their system.

Tagovailoa has played at times like a top quarterback in the NFL, and at other times, not so much.

Here are six quarterbacks that could and should have a better 2024 season than Tua Tagovailoa.

#1 - C.J. Stroud

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud took the league by storm during his rookie season in 2023.

He was a Pro Bowler and won Offensive Rookie of the Year while setting many rookie and franchise rookie records. He led the league in passing yards per game, averaging 273.9 yards.

Stroud should have an even bigger 2024 season, especially with the additions of Stefond Diggs and Joe Mixon.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

The three-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL.

Even with a lackluster offensive supporting cast last year, Mahomes was still able to rack up double-digit wins while going undefeated in the playoffs. Mahomes set a career-best in completion percentage, completing 67.2 percent of passes a season ago.

The Chiefs added weapons in rookie Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown.

#3 - Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just won his second NFL MVP last season.

He became more of a passer last season, throwing for a career-high 457 pass attempts and completions (307.) His 67.2 completion percentage was also a career-high as well as his 3,678 passing yards.

Still, Jackson proved to be a dual-threat QB, rushing for 821 yards and five touchdowns.

With the addition of running back Derrick Henry, Jackson and the Ravens' offense should put up even bigger numbers this season.

#4 - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow had a shortened NFL season last year due to a wrist injury. He only managed to play in 10 games, and after struggling early on in the season, he started to find his groove.

In each of his last two full seasons, Burrow threw for over 4,400 yards and at least 34 touchdowns.

The offense could be without Tee Higgins, but Burrow should have another successful season if healthy.

#5 - Josh Allen

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills had a rough start to the 2023 season, but they ended on a high note, winning their last five regular-season games.

Allen has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the last five years, and a Josh Allen-led team is always competitive in the playoffs.

Allen combined for over 4,800 total yards on offense and 44 touchdowns last year. He should have another really productive season next year even after losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

#6 - Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is another dual-threat quarterback who had a really productive 2023 NFL season. Like Josh Allen, he had 15 rushing touchdowns to go with his career-high 23 passing touchdowns.

The Eagles and Hurts are only two seasons removed from their three-point Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seeing that the NFC has been a weaker conference than the AFC lately, Hurts should have another big year in 2024.