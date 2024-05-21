6 NFL QBs who will have a better season than Tua Tagovailoa in 2024 feat. CJ Stroud

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tua Tagovailoa
  • 6 NFL QBs who will have a better season than Tua Tagovailoa in 2024 feat. CJ Stroud

6 NFL QBs who will have a better season than Tua Tagovailoa in 2024 feat. CJ Stroud

By Robert Gullo
Modified May 21, 2024 20:17 GMT
CJ Stroud, left, Tua Tagovailoa, right
CJ Stroud, left, Tua Tagovailoa, right

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be entering his fifth NFL season this fall.

Last season, Tagovailoa was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career while leading the league in passing yards.

In 2023, Tagovailoa threw 29 touchdowns (tied for 5th), 4,679 passing yards (1st), 14 interceptions (tied for 4th), and had a 60.8 quarterback rating (10th.)

Miami made it to the playoffs as a wild-card team and suffered a 26-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in a cold, dreadful game in Kansas City.

Tagovailoa has yet to make it past the wild-card round of the playoffs in his four seasons as Miami's quarterback.

6 NFL quarterbacks that will have a better season than Tua Tagovailoa

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

Tua Tagovailoa is considered by many to be a top-10 quarterback in the NFL. With the weapons that he has on offense (Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, etc.) it is easy for him to flourish in their system.

Tagovailoa has played at times like a top quarterback in the NFL, and at other times, not so much.

Here are six quarterbacks that could and should have a better 2024 season than Tua Tagovailoa.

#1 - C.J. Stroud

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud took the league by storm during his rookie season in 2023.

He was a Pro Bowler and won Offensive Rookie of the Year while setting many rookie and franchise rookie records. He led the league in passing yards per game, averaging 273.9 yards.

Stroud should have an even bigger 2024 season, especially with the additions of Stefond Diggs and Joe Mixon.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

The three-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL.

Even with a lackluster offensive supporting cast last year, Mahomes was still able to rack up double-digit wins while going undefeated in the playoffs. Mahomes set a career-best in completion percentage, completing 67.2 percent of passes a season ago.

The Chiefs added weapons in rookie Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown.

#3 - Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just won his second NFL MVP last season.

He became more of a passer last season, throwing for a career-high 457 pass attempts and completions (307.) His 67.2 completion percentage was also a career-high as well as his 3,678 passing yards.

Still, Jackson proved to be a dual-threat QB, rushing for 821 yards and five touchdowns.

With the addition of running back Derrick Henry, Jackson and the Ravens' offense should put up even bigger numbers this season.

#4 - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow had a shortened NFL season last year due to a wrist injury. He only managed to play in 10 games, and after struggling early on in the season, he started to find his groove.

In each of his last two full seasons, Burrow threw for over 4,400 yards and at least 34 touchdowns.

The offense could be without Tee Higgins, but Burrow should have another successful season if healthy.

#5 - Josh Allen

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills had a rough start to the 2023 season, but they ended on a high note, winning their last five regular-season games.

Allen has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the last five years, and a Josh Allen-led team is always competitive in the playoffs.

Allen combined for over 4,800 total yards on offense and 44 touchdowns last year. He should have another really productive season next year even after losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

#6 - Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is another dual-threat quarterback who had a really productive 2023 NFL season. Like Josh Allen, he had 15 rushing touchdowns to go with his career-high 23 passing touchdowns.

The Eagles and Hurts are only two seasons removed from their three-point Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seeing that the NFC has been a weaker conference than the AFC lately, Hurts should have another big year in 2024.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी