6 NFL WRs who will have a better year than Stefon Diggs in 2024 feat. Tyreek Hill

Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs is looking to make an impact after being traded from the Buffalo Bills this off-season.

The Bills received a second-round pick in 2025 in exchange for Diggs, a sixth-round selection in the 2024 draft and a fifth-round selection in the 2025 draft.

Diggs will enter his 10th NFL season this fall and likely be second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud's main target.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Diggs had five games with over 100+ yards in the first six games of last season. But he failed to have a game with over 100 yards for the remainder of the season.

6 NFL wide receivers who will have a better year than Stefon Diggs in 2024

Tyreek Hill during Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins

Stefon Diggs was named to his fourth-straight Pro Bowl this past season.

Diggs is considered by many to be a top 10 wide receiver in the NFL and has been at that level for the last five or so years. While Diggs could very well be a top wide receiver this season, there is a lot of talent at the receiver position.

Here are six wideouts that could have a better 2024 season than Diggs.

#1 - Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been on a tear since entering the NFL in 2020.

In four seasons, Jefferson has 392 receptions for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns. Even last season, he had over 1,000 receiving yards despite missing seven games.

Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy will be throwing him the ball, so that may be the only challenge for Jefferson this season.

#2 - Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase is another wide receiver who has been killing it since entering the league.

Drafted in 2021, Chase has 268 catches, 3,717 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns so far.

Even with Joe Burrow injured for the second half of last season, Chase set a career-high in receptions with 100 while recording 1,216 yards.

With Burrow slated to be back for the start of the season and Chase having another year of experience, there's no reason to believe he won't have another big season in 2024.

#3 - Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill might be the most explosive player in the NFL. He's the only wide receiver to record at least 1,700 receiving yards in the last two seasons.

His 1,799 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns led the league last season.

The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jaylen Waddle settling into his role in the offense gives quarterback Tua Tagovailoa many options to choose from and will give defenses more to focus on. Not to mention, the Dolphins were without their emerging running back, De'Von Achane.

Hill hasn't taken a step back as far as productivity on the field, and he should be in for another big season this year.

#4 - CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb has been a good receiver since entering the league in 2020.

This past season, he had a career year. He led the league in receptions with 135 and finished with 1,749 yards while scoring 12 touchdowns, which is a career-high.

Lamb has recorded more catches, yards and touchdowns in each of his four seasons.

It will be tough to replicate the success but given Lamb's history, he could have an even bigger year this season.

#5 - Davante Adams

Davante Adams will be entering his 11th season in the league and is the oldest player on this list. Still, he is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Traded to the Raiders in 2022, he set a career-high in touchdowns with 14 and yards per catch (15.2)

This past season, he managed to have over 100 receptions and 1,000 yards despite the Raiders having their QB woes. The Raiders didn't draft a quarterback this season, so it may be a little tougher for Adams to put up eye-popping numbers.

#6 - Amon-Ra St. Brown

Entering his fourth season in the NFL, Amon-Ra St. Brown is another young receiver who has improved each season in the NFL.

In his three seasons in the league, he's recorded 315 receptions for 3,588 yards and 21 touchdowns.

In the off-season, he signed a massive four-year $120 million contract extension with Detroit. Jared Goff will certainly look to feed him more this season.