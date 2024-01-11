7 of Bill Belichick's worst NFL Draft busts with Patriots feat. Mac Jones, N'Keal Harry and more

The Bill Belichick era of the Patriots is coming to an end after 24 seasons and six Lombardi Trophies. Many players have contributed to that success: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Asante Samuel. The common bond between all four is they were taken in the second round or later in the NFL Draft.

As great a head coach as Belichick was, there were a couple of draft busts along the way in his tenure with New England. Let's explore seven of Belichick's not-so-great draft picks.

7 of Bill Belichick's worst NFL Draft busts

WR N'Keal Harry: 1st round - 32nd overall (2019 NFL Draft)

WR N'Keal Harry with the Patriots

Harry was the second wide receiver picked in the 2019 NFL Draft but injuries took much of his rookie season with the New England Patriots, as he had to go on IR. He would find himself on IR again in the 2021 season. Harry managed 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games with the Patriots.

New England were looking to give Brady a No. 1 target but it did not pan out that way. This pick looks worse because Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, and DK Metcalf were all on the board and were selected after Harry.

QB Mac Jones: 1st round - 15th overall (2021 NFL Draft)

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones was the first quarterback selected in the first round of an NFL Draft under Bill Belichick. Jones won the starting job over veteran signal-caller and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton in his rookie season.

He would finish second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting with 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

However, it would be a decline from there as he never reached 3,000 yards or 20 touchdowns in his next two seasons. Last season, Jones had 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns, and 2,120 yards and 10 touchdowns in the 2023 season.

The former Crimson Tide star was benched for quarterback Bailey Zappe and did not see the field for the final six games of this season in New England. Jones' time with the Patriots could be over as well.

TE Devin Asiasi: 3rd round - 91st overall (2020 NFL Draft)

TE Devin Asiasi with the Patriots

The Patriots took Asiasi as Gronkowski retired after the 2019 season, leaving a massive gap at the position. He was placed on IR in November 2020. In two seasons with the team, he had just two receptions for seven yards and touchdowns. Asiasi would later be waived by the team in August 2022.

WR Chad Jackson: 2nd round - 36th overall (2006 NFL Draft)

WR Chad Jackson with the Patriots

Jackson was loved by Bill Belichick so much that they traded up into the second round of the 2006 Draft. He had the speed and the talent to be a great NFL receiver. Jackson was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list in August 2007.

In the end, he only managed 13 receptions for 152 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. Jackson would be waived in August 2008 by New England.

DT Dominique Easley: 1st round - 29th overall (2014 NFL Draft)

DT Dominique Easley with the Patriots

Coming out of the University of Florida, Easley had all the tools to be one of the dominant defensive linemen in the NFL. He showed he could get into the offensive backfield and Bill Belichick is an elite defensive mind. It was a perfect match on paper. Yet, injuries got the better of the former Gators star.

He was placed on injured reserve in both seasons with the Patriots and was later waived in April 2016. Easley had 25 tackles and three sacks in 22 career games with New England.

OT Isaiah Wynn: 1st round - 23rd overall (2018 NFL Draft)

New England Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn

It was a rarity when Bill Belichick and the Patriots missed at selecting offensive linemen, but Wynn was a unique situation. He dealt with numerous injuries in most of his four seasons with the team.

Wynn started 10+ games in just two of those four seasons and later left as a free agent last March. Belichick did not get much from Wynn here and it massively cost him.

WR Aaron Dobson: 2nd round - 59th overall (2013 NFL Draft)

WR Aaron Dobson with the Patriots

Before Harry and Jackson, Belichick took Aaron Dobson in the second round of the 2013 Draft. Dobson had a great start to his career with 519 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season. However, he was placed on IR in the following two seasons.

He had 53 receptions for 698 yards and four touchdowns in 24 games with the Patriots. Even worse, Keenan Allen and Travis Kelce were taken after Dobson in that 2013 Draft.

(Dis)honorable mentions

OT Adrian Klemm: 2nd round - 46th overall (2000 NFL Draft)

DB Cyrus Jones: 2nd round - 60th overall (2016 NFL Draft)

CB Duke Dawson: 2nd round - 56th overall (2018 NFL Draft)

K Justin Rohrwasser: 5th round - 159th overall (2020 NFL Draft)

OT Kenyatta Jones: 4th round - 96th overall (2001 NFL Draft)