7 high-profile celebs who are Eagles fans feat. Will Smith, Jill Biden and more

Top 7 celebrity Eagles fans

#1 - Meek Mill

Rapper Meek Mill was born in South Philly and has always supported the Philadelphia Eagles. Following the Iggles' 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game in January—a victory that advanced them to the Super Bowl in February—he expressed his joy on social media.

Even though Mill was not present for the NFC championship game, he continued to express his support following the overwhelming win. In a video he uploaded to his Instagram story, he freestyled Tupac's classic song "Hit 'Em Up."

He started by saying, "This for all my 49ers fans right here," donning a Philadelphia suit. "F–k your clique and the team you claim.” The rapper went on, "North side, South side, this is an Eagles game.”

#2 - Will Smith

Actor Will Smith is well known for his devotion to the Philadelphia Eagles and never misses an opportunity to express his allegiance to them. Born and bred in West Philadelphia, Will Smith has always supported the Eagles, cheering them on at regular and postseason games.

During an episode of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," an NBC sitcom from 1990 to 1996, Smith made headlines by donning Philly quarterback Randall Cunningham's jersey.

#3 - Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart, raised in Philadelphia, jokes about many topics but never the Philadelphia Eagles. The comedian, who is well-known on social media, always supports the Iggles. In fact, he attempted to climb the Super Bowl stage to see the trophy ceremony following Philadelphia's title victory in 2018.

Hart's devotion to the NFL is evident in that the Eagles wished him a fast recovery following a car accident in 2019. This season, the Eagles also began a new sponsorship agreement with Gran Coramino, a premium tequila brand that Hart co-founded.

#4 - Bradley Cooper

Born and raised in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, Bradley Cooper is an American actor and filmmaker. He attended Germantown Academy in the neighborhood before beginning a brief career as a writer for the Philadelphia Daily News.

In his 2012 film "Silver Linings Playbook," the British Academy Film Award winner even portrayed a devoted Philadelphia Eagles supporter. Owner Jeffrey Lurie invited Cooper as a special guest to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis in 2018. Several times during the team's games, he has been seen energizing the crowd while wearing the Philadelphia jersey.

#5 - Sylvester Stallone

Despite being a native of New York, American actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone has a strong bond with Philadelphia, particularly since he played Rocky Balboa in the "Rocky V" sequel. Since he was a teenager, the actor has supported the Eagles.

In 2018, Stallone visited Lincoln Financial Field to hold the team's Super Bowl LII trophy following his role in Creed II.

#6 - Joe and Jill Biden

Both Joe and Jill Biden, the U.S. President and his wife, were born and raised in Pennsylvania before relocating to Washington, D.C. Over the years, the First Lady of the United States has expressed her support for the Eagles loudly, while Joe Biden has remained more reserved.

Before Philadelphia's Super Bowl defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2023, the U.S. President posted on Twitter (now X) with the message, "As your president, I'm not picking favorites." President Biden did, however, also declare, "I'm Jill Biden's husband; she's a Philly girl, so let me start by saying, Go Eagles, Fly Eagles Fly.”

#7 - Mike Trout

Mike Trout is a Los Angeles Angels professional baseball player. Trout, arguably the best baseball player, has always had a deep passion for the Philadelphia Eagles. The eleven-time MLB All-Star has been interacting with Eagles players frequently and has season tickets for a considerable time.

Additionally, Trout tweets #FlyEaglesFly before nearly every Philadelphia game as part of his gameday custom.