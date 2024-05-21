  • NFL
  • 7 NFL players with a no-trade clause in 2024 feat. Lamar Jackson

7 NFL players with a no-trade clause in 2024 feat. Lamar Jackson

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 21, 2024 20:04 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v&nbsp;Los Angeles Rams
Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Rams

A no-trade clause in the NFL is a contractual perk only available to a few players. You must be a crucial part of your franchise to earn this distinction in the modern NFL.

This article will examine seven players in the league who have no-trade clauses inserted into their contracts.

Seven players in the NFL with a no-trade clause in 2024

Here's a look at seven players with a no-trade clause in the NFL ahead of the 2024 NFL season:

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP, and the Ravens superstar has a no-trade clause in his contract. Jackson signed a mega deal with the Ravens ahead of the 2023 season, and the contract has a stipulation that states that the two-time MVP can only be traded if he waives the no-trade clause

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is one of the league's best dual-threat quarterbacks, and his skill set is crucial to the Philadelphia Eagles' play. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that the 2023 league MVP runner-up has a no-trade clause in his contract.

Hurts signed a new $51,000,000 yearly extension with the Eagles before the 2023 NFL season. The extension contains a no-trade clause and ties the Oklahoma product to the franchise for the foreseeable future.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is a two-time MVP winner and three-time Super Bowl champ, so it's a no-brainer that his contract has the clause. Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowls, and the franchise is chasing a three-peat in 2024.

Mahomes is currently signed to the most significant contract in the league in terms of total value. The three-time Super Bowl MVP isn't leaving Kansas anytime soon.

4. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is the latest member of the club. The former first-overall pick signed a $212,000,000 extension with the Lions.

Goff led the franchise on a deep postseason run in 2023. The Lions faithful will hope that, following his blockbuster extension, he continues on such a trajectory.

5. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins joined the Atlanta Falcons after a stellar stint with the Minnesota Vikings. As part of his $180,000,000 deal, Cousins has a no-trade clause in his contract.

That means the perennial Pro Bowler can only be discarded with a mutual agreement. It seems like a masterstroke for Cousins' team, especially after the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is the longest-running starting quarterback on America's team. His contract has the clause, and he has been on the same deal since 2021.

The 2023 league MVP frontrunner has never led the Cowboys to major postseason success. He'll be looking to fix that in 2024.

7. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen also has the clause in his contract. Allen leads the AFC Conference powerhouse and is arguably a top-five quarterback in the league.

Unsurprisingly, he has the clause in his $258,000,000 contract, as he's one of the franchise's most important pieces. The Bills have significant expectations ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Lamar Jackson's contract situation in 2024

Lamar Jackson enters the 2024 season with the most security he's had in his career. The reigning league MVP signed a five-year, $260,000,000 contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, ending all rumors surrounding his future.

According to Spotrac, the contract included a $72,500,000 signing bonus, $185,000,000 in guaranteed fees, and an average salary of $52,000,000 annually. For the 2024 season, Jackson will earn a base pay of $14,250,000, a signing bonus of $17,500,000, and a roster bonus of $750,000.

